BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Obesity, stunted growth in Thai kids spur worries

Obesity, stunted growth in Thai kids spur worries

THAILAND: The Department of Health (DoH) has expressed concerns over the growing rate of obesity and short stature among Thai children, saying this needs to be addressed urgently.

health
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 3 December 2020, 12:00PM

Availability and accessibility of food are factors in child obesity. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul.

Availability and accessibility of food are factors in child obesity. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul.

Speaking after a meeting with his officials to develop physical activity programmes to address the health issues yesterday (Dec 2), Bancha Khakong, DoH deputy director-general, said health problems facing Thai kids have become a serious issue.

Dr Bancha cited data he obtained from the Public Health Ministry which said the obesity rate of Thai children was found to be higher than the target value of 10%, saying the obesity rate of kids between 2018, 2019 and 2020 has risen to 11.8%, 13.6% and 12.78% respectively.

He said those children, who are short at the same time, were also found to exceed target obesity values by 5% to 5.7%, 8.9% and 5.9% respectively.

To address these health problems, he said the department is supporting network integration of those working in health and education.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

The idea is that they they can work together to help Thai kids become aware of the importance of physical activity and nutrition, as well as getting enough sleep.

In the next fiscal year, he said the department will expedite the promotion of physical activities, such as general aerobic exercises, for children in houses, schools and communities for at least an hour a day.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket relief drive launched for Southern flood victims
Myanmar woman flees COVID-19 test in Phang Nga, found in Phuket
Special domestic travel campaigns for Phuket, tourism provinces to be launched
Lab-grown meat to go on sale in Singapore in world first
Britain okays vaccine as global COVID death toll nears 1.5 million
Commerce Market set for relaunch after new year
Phuket wet weather warning reissued
Ruling incenses anti-government protesters
Electricity outage to affect area near Heroines Monument
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Speed limits rise?! Phuket drug busts? Court clears Prime Minister! || December 2
More than 200kg of fishing nets collected from Shark Point
Prayut cleared in military housing case
Phuket rain set to continue, flash flood warning issued
THAI reveals new flights from Xmas
Phuket police bust island drug network

 

Phuket community
More than 200kg of fishing nets collected from Shark Point

Kurt,are they counting the fishing gear in other countries ? Do you think it's a Thai problem on...(Read More)

Government approves 120km/h speed limit

"and lower speed means lesser gas consumption" Omg Kurt,who taught you this BS ? A car b...(Read More)

Government approves 120km/h speed limit

About environment, come on Phuket, get these old blue busses and cars/lorries/trucks fuming clouds o...(Read More)

Government approves 120km/h speed limit

Strange, so. more road death.(and lower speed means lesser gas consumption) More environment polluti...(Read More)

More than 200kg of fishing nets collected from Shark Point

We know just verbal appealing the fishing industry doesn't work. Needs force. ( European yellow ...(Read More)

Phuket police bust island drug network

@ Sandbar, of course sniff dogs are a good idea. But that means 'prevention', and such is wh...(Read More)

Arrivals from Myanmar targeted amid COVID-19 fears

D, I not talk about unpenetrateble border terrain. The 'natural routes' to plug are the well...(Read More)

More than 200kg of fishing nets collected from Shark Point

Advocate again: Marine offices should count the number of nets on fishing boats before they depart, ...(Read More)

Phuket police bust island drug network

Sniffer dogs at bus depots either Bangkok side or Phuket end might be a good idea? ...(Read More)

Phuket police bust island drug network

Kurt, I believe they climbed as far up that tree as they are going to go.... now it is all about neg...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
K9 Point
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/

 