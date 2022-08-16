Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

OAG to indict four over Billy’s death

OAG to indict four over Billy’s death

BANGKOK: The Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) has decided to indict former chief of Kaeng Krachan National Park, Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn, and three other individuals over the disappearance and murder of Karen rights activist Porlajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen in 2014.

deathcrimemurderpolice
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 16 August 2022, 08:44AM

Chaiwat: DSI offers more evidence. Photo: Bangkok Post

Chaiwat: DSI offers more evidence. Photo: Bangkok Post

The decision came after the Department of Special Investigation submitted additional evidence which proves the activist was murdered, reports the Bangkok Post.

Chaiwat will be arraigned on four charges in connection to Billy’s disappearance and death, along with Bunthaen Butsarakham, Thanaset Chaemthet, and Kritsanaphong Chitthet, said Attorney-General Singchai Thanninson yesterday (Aug 15).

The charges include premeditated murder, intimidation using weapons, unlawful detention and concealing a corpse, said a source.

The DSI submitted the results of its initial investigation to the OAG back in 2019, but the report was rejected by the OAG’s Department of Special Litigation, which said the DSI did not provide sufficient evidence to prove that Billy was murdered.

At the time, the OAG regarded the mitochondrial DNA test - which was used to prove the human skull found in a drum found under a bridge in Kaeng Krachan Park was in fact, Billy’s - as unreliable.

As such, it asked the DSI to support its request for arraignment with more solid evidence, the source added.

DSI’s initial report named five people as suspects, but one name has been dropped from the case, the source said.

Billy was last seen on April 17, 2014, when he was detained by Chaiwat and several other park officers at Ma Rew checkpoint at the national park, which is located at the main entrance to Bang Kloy village.

Chaiwat yesterday claimed he wasn’t aware of the OAG’s decision to indict him, but said he will prepare to turn himself in to face the charges and fight for justice.

Meanwhile, the OAG announcement comes as the former Kaeng Krachan park chief seeks to be reinstated as a civil servant after he was dismissed from his position at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Phetchaburi’s Administration Court recently ruled in Chaiwat’s favour after he appealed against his dismissal, a source said.

The court said he should be allowed to continue serving as a civil servant until the murder case against him is finalised.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

JohnC | 16 August 2022 - 10:03:11 

Are there actually any government employess, especially the senior ones, who are honest and trustworthy? It almost seems like one of the main criteria for these chief positions is to use and abuse the power it gives them. Those with a conscience need not apply....

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Indictment over bones in a barrel, Record-high price rise, 750K sterilisations || August 16
Warrant out for ‘real owner’ of Mountain B pub
Spearfishing Dutchman nabbed in Phuket
Students warned of dangers of using online media
Malaysia eyes Thai weed policy
Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for six years for corruption
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal Phuket crash, Hungry Ghost festival, Truck hits student as driver charged || August 15
Mountain B pub fire claims 19th life
Por Tor ‘Hungry Ghost’ festival begins in Phuket Town
Delivery driver faces charge after student struck by pickup
Kata Beach to host music festival
New plan to allow later boozing draws flak
Power outage to affect Kwang Rd, Wichit
Kata Hill lane to close for electrical works
Phuket Opinion: What would the mob do?

 

Phuket community
Spearfishing Dutchman nabbed in Phuket

All kinds of stupid on this one. Dutchboy ought to pay dearly for his wasteful rampage on sealife. F...(Read More)

Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for six years for corruption

@Kurt I thought this article is about Myanmar/Suu Kyi . Now you want to start to "hijack...(Read More)

Spearfishing Dutchman nabbed in Phuket

Another Dutch idiot who likes to post/show his stupidity on the internet. Stabbing a moray eel in th...(Read More)

Malaysia eyes Thai weed policy

... smelling pot. He was shocked. Quite funny reaction. The police must act, he said. Huh? His sense...(Read More)

Malaysia eyes Thai weed policy

One good lesson Malaysia can learn from Thai way of legalizing is: First make the laws, implement an...(Read More)

Students warned of dangers of using online media

Sorry for mr Prakob, the way he stands for to 'protect' children and young people by 'ma...(Read More)

Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for six years for corruption

Lucky Officialdom here that Thailand has no culture of punishing corruption. Unless it is done to st...(Read More)

New plan to allow later boozing draws flak

I beleive Britain found that keeping bars open later reduced drunk driving, people stay in the bar ...(Read More)

OAG to indict four over Billy’s death

Are there actually any government employess, especially the senior ones, who are honest and trustwor...(Read More)

Kata Beach to host music festival

Perfect. Just as the worst of the monsoon season is upon us let's have another outdoor event alm...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Fastship Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Barketek
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
BDO Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Blue Tree Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket

 