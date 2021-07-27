The Phuket News
OAG confirms indictment of Red Bull scion based on new evidence

BANGKOK: The Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) confirmed today (July 27) the ongoing indictment of Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, scion of the Red Bull empire, for his controversial hit-and-run case based on new evidence.

crimedeathpolice
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 27 July 2021, 11:50AM

On the run: Vorayuth. Photo: NNT

The confirmation was made today by deputy spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) Prayut Phetkun due to an increase in the number of inquiries referring to a recent news article shared online with the caption “deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Police has announced that the public prosecutor has an opinion not to prosecute Mr. Vorayuth Yoovidhya, or Boss for his hit-and-run case”.

Mr.Prayut explained that the news shared online was old news dated 24 July 2020. At that time, Deputy Attorney-General Nate Naksuk was of the opinion not to sue Mr. Vorayuth based on old evidence. At present, however, as a member and secretary of a working group responsible for this case, he insists on prosecuting Mr.Vorayuth. Therefore, he asked the general public to be understanding and cautious about what they share online as it may cause misunderstandings against relevant authorities.

There were three charges against Mr.Vorayuth but two charges remain active. The first was for drug use after cocaine was found in his system after a test, which has a statute of limitations that expires on 3 Sept 2022.

The second charge – reckless driving causing the death of Pol Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert, a motorcycle policeman on 3 Sept 2012 – remains valid until 2027.

Mr. Vorayuth is on the run and the Royal Thai Police continue searching for him using an arrest warrant issued on 25 Aug 2020 by the Bangkok South Criminal Court and a Red Notice issued by Interpol on 1 Oct.

Fascinated | 27 July 2021 - 15:43:20 

Maybe as all this is just a big joke Big Joke should be put on the case- at least that way we would know its all a big joke. Comment on this on any of Redbull's social media sites and one gets blocked and deleted.

Nasa12 | 27 July 2021 - 12:49:33 

He was on the red list to Interpol for 2 hours then 1 oct 2020. Then the RTP took it away.

 

