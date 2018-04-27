The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Nuggets of contention

CAMEROON: Killings, land grabs, corruption... tensions and violence are rising in eastern Cameroon as Chinese firms take advantage of a regulatory twilight zone to mine gold.

Chinese, crime, death, murder, military, violence,

AFP

Sunday 29 April 2018, 02:30PM

Employees of a Chinese mining company operate machinery at a mining site in the Cameroon town of Longa Mali. Photo: Reinnier Kaze / AFP
Employees of a Chinese mining company operate machinery at a mining site in the Cameroon town of Longa Mali. Photo: Reinnier Kaze / AFP

“There are constant conflicts between Cameroonians and the Chinese” over gold mining, said Narma Ndoyama, a farmer in Longa Mali, a small village in the middle of the mining area.

At the beginning of April, four companies were banned from mining in East Cameroon, according to Foder, a group that campaigns for protecting the environment and rural development.

One of them was the Chinese firm Lu and Lang, which is notorious in the region after one of its employees allegedly killed a Cameroonian who was looking for gold on land claimed by the company, according to Foder.

“Villagers rioted and killed the Chinese man” by stoning him, said Ndoyama.

The mining company resumed its activities at Longa Mali after a brief halt.

The Chinese “killed my son, but they did nothing” for me, said Philippe Balla, the victim’s father. “They are working and no one bothers them.”

Anger still simmers among locals over companies buying agricultural land “for crumbs”, said Michel Pilo, who is the village elder for Mali, the area which encompasses Longa Mali.

“They devastate our fields,” he said, saying a patch of land worth 500,000 CFA francs (B29,391) was purchased for 80,000 (B4,702).

Farmers feel they have no choice but to sell, said a local official.

“You can’t refuse because if you do your land will be dug up without the payment of any compensation,” said the official on condition of anonymity.

Ndoyama is one of the few farmers to still have cultivable land.

He sees the encroachment of Chinese miners as a threat to his cassava farm.

“They are already alongside my field” where they are digging up the earth looking for gold.

“They haven’t trampled on my land, but I am afraid they will,” said Ndoyama.

Locals have repeatedly called, in vain, for authorities to properly set property boundaries.

QSI International School Phuket

“I am waiting for my land to be surveyed to launch a case to save my farm,” said Ndoyama.

Several Chinese miners in the region contacted declined to discuss the complaints of locals against them.

“It is easy to vent anger against the Chinese, but who brought them in” to the region? said Gabriel Yadji, a representative of the eastern region in the mining ministry.

“It is Cameroonians that have led them to behave like they do,” he added.

The process of gaining a mining permit is labyrinthine and none has ever been awarded for industrial mining. All mining is small scale.

The individuals who receive permits, Cameroonians mostly, rent or sell them to foreign companies.

“There is no transparency on the procedures to obtain mining permits,” said Foder, which says it tried in vain to gain access to the register of issued permits.

The local press says the Cameroonian elite – including generals, colonels, lawmakers, ministers and a nephew of President Paul Biya – hold mining permits, but it is impossible to confirm the information.

The suspicions of corruption do not only surround the obtention of mining permits.

“The army protects the Chinese at all their mining sites to the detriment of nearby communities and it participates in intimidating them and racketeering,” said one activist, who asked not to be named.

There is no official data on the amount of land being mined in eastern Cameroon, which is believed to be rich in mineral resources, but remains underdeveloped and mired in poverty.

While the government has created an agency to monitor the small scale mining industry, it does not have sufficient resources to monitor all production, an employee acknowledged.

“In many cases we are happy with Chinese companies declaring their production volumes themselves,” said the employee.

Cameroon’s legislation stipulates that 25% of gold production should be handed over to the government.

In 2017, Capam said it received 255 kilograms of gold from miners across the entire country. That puts the value of nation’s gold output at roughly $41 million (B1.288 billion).

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Police hunting for Phuket Town temple robbers

It´s more important fore Phuket Polise to hunt down the suspects of stelling 500 Bath in the Wat. Instead of investigating and presse charges against...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Behind closed doors

Same with the raid on a "gay sauna" in Bangkok the week before. What consenting adults choose to do at a private venue is their own business...(Read More)

Phuket police target rental operators over riders’ licences

It has long been overdue that something is done, to keep riders without proper license off the roads. I guess that most rental shops will soon be out ...(Read More)

Patong hotel files Computer Crimes Act complaint against Thai Army soldiers

Filing a counter complaint to protect ones business and the grumpy old man starts talking about practice Buddhism.Crazy!And I'm sure other countri...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Behind closed doors

Bravo! Great piece of Opinion. Yes, the Pattaya police raid was hilarious One can't make it up. Motivated by a sense of moral outrage?? In Pa...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Behind closed doors

The other issue is the moral bandwagon that everyone jumps on saying how this party was outrageous and damaging to Thailand’s image, but of course i...(Read More)

Heavy downpours flood Bangkok

Mr.K.Flash floods after very heavy downpour occur all over the world.Even in Singapore.Want to blame someone,than blame the God of Rain! And X-Mas Uni...(Read More)

Phuket to celebrate National Labour Day

More crazy nonsense from the serial poster! The celebrations have nothing to do with an income.Many countries where you earn less! And the mentioning ...(Read More)

Two Phuket underpasses to close for flood-prevention cleaning

It was and still is inevitable. Wouldn't have had that problem if they'd built a flyover....(Read More)

Phuket van collision kills motorbike rider

So that will be a B500 fine then? Time to get serious about breaking the law....(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.