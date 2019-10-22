Nuengrutai first woman to coach Thai League 1 side

FOOTBALL: Nuengrutai Srathongvian has made history by becoming the first woman to coach a Thai League 1 team after being named boss of Ratchaburi Mitr Phol.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 22 October 2019, 09:04AM

Nuengrutai Srathongvian. Photo: Bangkok Post

The Dragons have been without a permanent coach for several months since Marco Simone quit the club.

Ratchaburi vice-chairman Tanawat Natikanchana confirmed on Monday (October 21) that the team had appointed former Thai women's national team boss Nuengrutai as coach.

"Before the game with Bangkok United on Sunday, we decided to appoint Nuengrutai as our new coach," Tanawat said.

However, Nuengrutai is to only serve as an adviser to caretaker coach Somchai Maiwilai during the club's final two games of the season.

Ratchaburi will travel to PT Prachuap for a meaningless last game of the Thai League 1 season on Saturday (October 26).

Ratchaburi are eighth in the league standings while Prachuap are spotted in ninth place.

The Dragons will then face Port in the FA Cup final on Nov 2.

The 47-year-old has guided the Thai women's team to the World Cup finals twice in 2015 and 2019.

At Canada 2015, Thailand defeated Ivory Coast for their first ever World Cup win.

However, the Chaba Kaew were clueless at France 2019 where they suffered three losses including a record 13-0 defeat against the US who went on to win the title.

Nuengrutai, along with manager Nualphan Lamsam, quit the team after the tournament.

