BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

NRL makes against-the-odds return for sports-starved Australians

NRL makes against-the-odds return for sports-starved Australians

RUGBY: Australia’s National Rugby League has battled player scandals, top-level resignations and dire financial revelations during the coronavirus shutdown, but against the odds it returns this week to bring relief to team owners and a sports-starved nation.

Rugby
By AFP

Tuesday 26 May 2020, 03:43PM

South Sydney Rabbitohs players returned to training earlier this month ahead of the NRL restarting this week. Photo: AFP

South Sydney Rabbitohs players returned to training earlier this month ahead of the NRL restarting this week. Photo: AFP

The fledgling season had seen two rounds of matches when it was suspended on March 24 and will have a different feel when it resumes with Brisbane Broncos hosting Parramatta Eels behind closed doors on Thursday (May 28).

An “NRL island” off the Queensland coast, where all 16 teams would be kept in isolation, had been considered.

But Australia’s success in containing the virus has allowed the league instead to play in two states – New South Wales and Queensland – under strict health measures with a Grand Final planned for October 25.

The New Zealand Warriors will be encamped in rural Tamworth, about 420 kilometres (260 miles) north of Sydney, while Melbourne Storm have moved to Albury on the Victoria-NSW border.

Teams may struggle to match the off-field drama that has unfolded since the enforced shutdown.

“I can’t stress enough that our game has never faced such challenges,” Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys warned in March.

V’landys has remained bullish in the face of criticism, pushing for a May 28 kickoff even though many warned it was potentially dangerous in a global health emergency.

A successful resumption will give the NRL a head start in Australia’s intensely competitive sporting market.

Australian Rules football this week revealed fixtures for a June 12 restart, but no dates have yet been set for Super Rugby and football’s A-League.

Lockdown scandals

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Thrashing out the strict health protocols and obtaining the special permissions needed for the Auckland-based Warriors to enter the country was a protracted process, with the NRL jumping the gun several times to the ire of officials.

“That authority has not been provided and no amount of reporting it will change those restrictions,” an exasperated Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters after the NRL prematurely said Canberra had cleared the Warriors to participate.

There were also warnings from state and federal ministers that the competition would be scrapped if a string of lockdown breaches by high-profile players continued.

A group of players organised a camping trip away while Penrith’s Nathan Cleary was hit with a two-match ban for partying with a group of women at his house.

A major factor in NRL’s eagerness to resume was the game’s shaky finances, with V’landys warning there was little left in the bank from the code’s rich broadcast deals and clubs could go under.

Free-to-air broadcaster Nine accused a “bloated head office” of squandering hundreds of millions of dollars and NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg paid the price and quit in April.

There has also been a protracted pay dispute, a stand-off with players over compulsory flu vaccinations and threats by referees to strike over a decision to use only one on-field official.

After achieving the against-the-odds restart, V’landys could be forgiven for simply relaxing.

Instead, he continues to push boundaries, saying he regretted authorising the shutdown in the first place and insisting crowds would be back in the stands by July 1.

“We’re on the moon, we’re looking for Mars now,” he told Fairfax Media.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

UK sport a step closer as contact training gets government go-ahead
Pro tennis bounces back with New Zealand tournament
Woods-Manning prevail in star-studded match
Woods vows victory in star-studded charity match
Olympics official sees ‘real problems’ in holding Games in 2021
FAT seeks guidelines for Sept start
Thailand could host Tyson’s return
Lance Armstrong admits to first doping ‘probably at 21’
Six positive COVID-19 tests at Premier League clubs
Premier League return edges closer as clubs agree to group training
McIlroy, Johnson provide late drama as professional golf returns
Singapore F1 can’t be held behind closed doors: organisers
South Korean football club sorry for ‘X-rated’ sex doll controversy
Germany’s Bundesliga returns to action
Player divide threatens Premier League’s restart plan

 

Phuket community
Phuket beach cleanup nets 40kg of trash

Can we do this at Surin Beach? ...(Read More)

‘No politics’ in decree stretch

If you believe what Prawit says, I have bridge for sale in London...(Read More)

Phuket beach cleanup nets 40kg of trash

Tell it to the ignorant fishermen....(Read More)

Europe lifts virus shutters as Japan ends emergency

'The Spanish government also announced that it would scrap quarantine for foreign arrivals from ...(Read More)

MP Sira moves for action after DSI probe finds Kata condo project land title, building permission unlawful

Also, I cannot confirm that construction is continuing as Nasa states, but would not be the least bi...(Read More)

MP Sira moves for action after DSI probe finds Kata condo project land title, building permission unlawful

MP Sira is one of the few heros in Thai government. It takes guts to fight this battle, and it has a...(Read More)

‘No politics’ in decree stretch

No politics.... LOL... they are afraid of a second having reported around 3K till now...I thought th...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: COVID impact and bargain hunters

I have just sold an apartment in Phuket, two week after I listed it, for substantially more than I p...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Reimagining Phuket

Thailand escaped colonialism because of the agreements between Britain and France as a buffer betw...(Read More)

MP Sira moves for action after DSI probe finds Kata condo project land title, building permission unlawful

Well well but they still building, every day is many many cement trucks deliver cement to this site....(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket

 