Now you see me charity event

Start From: Saturday 14 September 2019, 08:00PM to Saturday 14 September 2019, 12:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

"NOW YOU SEE ME" is the biggest charity Event in Phuket will be happening here at Café del Mar Phuket on Saturday September 14th 2019 from 8pm. Entrance fee: 1500 baht. This amount goes 100% towards the above mentioned organizations. Galla Dinner: 3900 baht. Including the entrance fee. Dress Code : Glamorous Sexy Disco Soul. Music : Joe Gradante , Nicola Vega , Dj Man . Dj Khansa. Live Performance by Eka Soundz. Bookings & Info : +66(0) 61 359 5500 / ira@cafedelmarphuket.com Or Ira +66846900430