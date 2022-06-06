Novotel Phuket Kata Avista partners with PSU

PHUKET: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort and Spa and the Prince of Songkla University, Phuket Campus on May 30 in an agreement to develop their academic and industry links under a principle of mutual understanding, mutual benefits and common interests.

tourism

By The Phuket News

Monday 6 June 2022, 02:52PM

The agreement was signed in a ceremony at the Kata Beach resort by General Manager Vineet Mahajan and the Dean of Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism, Dr Pornpisanu Promsivapallop.

The agreement endeavours to promote links in teaching, training, internships and cooperative education, research and related joint activities.

“This partnership allows us not just to share knowledge and best practices from the hospitality industry but also provide students, who are the future hospitality leaders, to gain real life industry insights and experiences which will help further advance their academic and career growth,” said Mr Mahajan.

Dr Pornpisanu further elaborated, “The most important aspect of this agreement is that it gives our students opportunity to have real work experience, especially in an international hotel chain. The students will study at the university, but then have this opportunity to apply their knowledge and skills into real business practices.”

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding follows a similar such agreement with Avista Grand Phuket Karon-MGallery last month, further demonstrating the commitment of Avista Hotels and Resorts to forging advantageous partnerships within the local community.