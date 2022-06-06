Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Novotel Phuket Kata Avista partners with PSU

Novotel Phuket Kata Avista partners with PSU

PHUKET: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort and Spa and the Prince of Songkla University, Phuket Campus on May 30 in an agreement to develop their academic and industry links under a principle of mutual understanding, mutual benefits and common interests.

tourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 6 June 2022, 02:52PM

Photo: Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort

Photo: Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort

Photo: Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort

Photo: Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort

Photo: Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort

Photo: Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort

« »

The agreement was signed in a ceremony at the Kata Beach resort by General Manager Vineet Mahajan and the Dean of Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism, Dr Pornpisanu Promsivapallop.

The agreement endeavours to promote links in teaching, training, internships and cooperative education, research and related joint activities.

“This partnership allows us not just to share knowledge and best practices from the hospitality industry but also provide students, who are the future hospitality leaders, to gain real life industry insights and experiences which will help further advance their academic and career growth,” said Mr Mahajan.

QSI International School Phuket

Dr Pornpisanu further elaborated, “The most important aspect of this agreement is that it gives our students opportunity to have real work experience, especially in an international hotel chain. The students will study at the university, but then have this opportunity to apply their knowledge and skills into real business practices.”

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding follows a similar such agreement with Avista Grand Phuket Karon-MGallery last month, further demonstrating the commitment of Avista Hotels and Resorts to forging advantageous partnerships within the local community.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Search continues for man who fell from Banana Beach rocks, Prayut in Phuket || June 6
Police move for arrests over Russian woman’s death
Darasamut Underpass to close for 10 days
Power outage to affect south of Nai Yang Beach
Prayut oversees Phuket school MoU to boost English skills
Volatile Forex Markets Offer Opportunities for Investors
Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years
Man falls from rocks at Banana Beach, believed drowned
Iran spy puts cops on alert
Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, no deaths
59 Rohingya dumped on island off Satun
Dolphin rescued at Khuk Khak Beach
Sheeran to headline Queen’s four-day jubilee party
Prayut set to visit Phuket
Suspected monkeypox cases all test negative

 

Phuket community
Prayut oversees Phuket school MoU to boost English skills

Shirley this is a job for the Education Minister, not a publicity stunt by the PM. I would have thou...(Read More)

Man electrocuted as thefts from closed Patong hotels rise

@ JohnC... you asked "How do you steal elevators??" [Answer, with great effort] "...(Read More)

Dolphin rescued at Khuk Khak Beach

If the dolphin was transported in a canvas hangmat, hanging in spring frame work, protected against ...(Read More)

59 Rohingya dumped on island off Satun

Prove that Thai Navy is not patrolling the Thai territorial waters good enough. Perhaps they thought...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bungling expectations

It's the same reason why so many here resisted mask wearing in the first place. Back when people...(Read More)

Iran spy puts cops on alert

When hunting a spy its normally not best practice to announce it!...(Read More)

Iran spy puts cops on alert

I can keep a secret. Will not tell any further. Spies? What to spy in Thailand? Looks more like secr...(Read More)

59 Rohingya dumped on island off Satun

[They could be victims of human traffickers] LOL.. Gee, do you think? When you track down which corr...(Read More)

Prayut set to visit Phuket

It's good they don't have lese majeste laws protecting politicians from the general public s...(Read More)

Dolphin rescued at Khuk Khak Beach

Did it get taken from Khuk Khak to Cape Panwa in the back of a pickup? Surprised the poor thing surv...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Thai Residential
Lean On Me Live Fest
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 