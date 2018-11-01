November 17th,2018.Let’s celebrate Baba Beach Club Phuket’s 1st Anniversary Party with a talented line-up of artists

One year ago, the award-winning hotel Sri panwa's new baby was born in Natai beach, Phuket. As a Music Lovers hotel, we will celebrate the 1st Anniversary with your favorite DJs and our world class sound system: Funktion-One. Get excited for an elevated & vibrant experience.
Line-up: 5-7pm Rung 7-9pm Lloyd 9-11pm Sunju Hargun 11pm ONWARDS Tim Roemer B2B Wan Issara.
6-7pm Free flow for ladies *
Shuttle bus is available from 12pm until late*
Instagram: www.instagram.com/bababeachclub
Website: www.bababeachclub.com
Soundcloud: www.soundcloud.com/baba-beach-club