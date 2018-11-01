November 17th,2018.Let’s celebrate Baba Beach Club Phuket’s 1st Anniversary Party with a talented line-up of artists

Start From: Saturday 17 November 2018, 05:00PM to Sunday 18 November 2018, 12:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

One year ago, the award-winning hotel Sri panwa's new baby was born in Natai beach, Phuket. As a Music Lovers hotel, we will celebrate the 1st Anniversary with your favorite DJs and our world class sound system: Funktion-One. Get excited for an elevated & vibrant experience.

Line-up: 5-7pm Rung 7-9pm Lloyd 9-11pm Sunju Hargun 11pm ONWARDS Tim Roemer B2B Wan Issara.

6-7pm Free flow for ladies *

Shuttle bus is available from 12pm until late*