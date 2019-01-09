THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Norwegian man, 77, drowns at Khaolak

PHUKET: A 77-year-old Norwegian tourist has died after being pulled from the water unconscious at Nang Thong Beach near Khaolak, north of Phuket, yesterday (Jan 8).

tourismmarineSafetydeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 9 January 2019, 08:00PM

Police continue with their inquiries into Mr Harlem’s death at Takua Pa Hospital. Photo: Khaolak Tourist Police

Police continue with their inquiries into Mr Harlem’s death at Takua Pa Hospital. Photo: Khaolak Tourist Police

The Andaman Hub Medical Center was notified the incident at 4pm and responded by sending an emergency team, police noted in their report.

Khaolak Police identified the man as Knut Olstein Harlem, 77, from Oslo.

Mr Harlem and his wife had checked in at a resort at the beach for long stay, from Jan 2 to Jan 31, police noted.

According to police, Mr Harlem told his wife at 3pm that he was going for a swim in the hotel pool in preparation for the couple’s trip to the Similan Islands the next day.

However, Mr Harlem, , who was known to be suffering from ailing memory issues and a heart condition, went to the beach, not the pool, police reported.

QSI International School Phuket

Another hotel guest soon found Mr Harlem lying face down in the water at the beach, and called for hotel staff to help.

Mr Harlem was pulled from the water, but was unconscious and unresponsive.

Attempts by people at the scene and the rescue team from the Andaman Hub Medical Center that arrived soon after all failed to revive him, police noted.

Mr Harlem’s body was taken to Takua Pa Hospital, where doctors registered the cause of death as drowning.

Police noted in their report that the Norwegian embassy in Bangkok had been notified of the incident.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Probe into Phoenix salvage death sinks
Japanese tourist, 62, drowns at Karon Beach
100 investigators to join ‘Phoenix’ probe, says Tourism Minister
Into the light: Inspection of ‘Phoenix’ wreck unveils details, inconsistencies
Investigators given seven days to inspect ‘Phoenix’ wreck
Phoenix under armed guard as concrete blocks ballast exposed
Phoenix salvage team gives up
Hopes in major Phoenix salvage move fall short
Phuket officials ordered to enforce international marine safety standards in tourism industry
China ‘okay’ about fracas at airport
Phuket sees 50% drop in Chinese tour groups arrivals
Phuket Opinion: A New Hope
Back to the drawing board for ‘Phoenix’ salvage
Phuket consuls fed glossy update over road safety, accidents and drownings

 

Phuket community
Phuket dodges major economic impact from Pabuk

The situation was handled very well? Hahaha, There was nothing to handle on Phuket. Just a bit of ...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

Here we have it: Something happens out there visible from mr Wiwat's office. Now he waits that s...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

Free Marine Dept hotline 1199, for thai language only! Why on earth has a Marine Department not e...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

If you can't "fix" it, and no-one actually asks you to, then why [complain] about some...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

I don't have "idols" but I do see some sense in comments made a some, fact is the Thai...(Read More)

Haze returns to Bangkok as long holiday ends

Have trees, trees, parks, parks, trees along all the roads to absorb the filth. Create a nice Bangko...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

How I would fix it ?? I can't fix it anyway.So why should i waste my time with stupid suggestion...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

"Acting director of Phuket Marine Office" is waiting for "Marine Department" to ...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

I hope it works, really. But taxi complains, (call 1584) doesn't work. They only speak thai (on ...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

...,complaining about other commenter for not giving a solution,but defending only your idol without...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
China International Boat Show 2019
ZUMA Restaurant
HeadStart International School Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Thailand Yacht Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
777 Beach Condo
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation

 