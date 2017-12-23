PHUKET: A 70-year-old Norwegian man has died at Patong Hospital after collapsing during prayers at the Masjid Nurul Islam mosque on Phra Baramee Rd, Patong.

Norwegian national Nezir Gashi, 70, was pronounced dead at Patong Hospital after collapsing at the Nurual Islam Mosque on Phra Baramee Rd. Photo: Google Maps

Nezir Gashi fell unconscious and stopped breathing at 2:30pm yesterday (Dec 22) during prayers at when bystanders rushed to give him first aid as they awaited the arrival of rescue workers, reported police.

Mr Gashi was taken to Patong Hospital, but pronounced dead on arrival, confirmed Lt Col Jongserm Preecha of the Patong Police.

“After a preliminary investigation we found that Mr Gashi was staying at the Magnific Guesthouse Patong. From checking his passport, we learned that he arrived in Phuket on Dec 15 and was due to leave on Dec 29, travelling by himself.

“We have been unable to contact his relatives yet. His body is being kept at Patong Hospital,” he said.

Mr Gashi’s passport notes his place of birth as Turiqevc, a town now known as Turicevc in the Balkan republic of Kosovo, of former Yugoslavia.