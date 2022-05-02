tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Norwegian expat, 76, rescued from Phuket house fire

Norwegian expat, 76, rescued from Phuket house fire

PHUKET: A 76-year-old Norwegian expat was rescued from a house fire at the Phuket Villa Chaofah 2 housing estate in Wichit in the early hours of this morning (May 2).

constructionSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 2 May 2022, 11:48AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Lt Col Supotpong Chuaidu of Wichit Police was informed of the fire, in Soi 3/2 of Phase 2 at the housing estate, at 4:30am.

Wichit Municipality firefighters and emergency medical units quickly arrived to find thick smoke billowing out of the home.

They were told by local residents that one person, Norwegian man Knut Olsen, was still trapped in the house. Local residents had tried to rescue him but were unable to due to the thick smoke throughout the home.

Rescue workers entered the home and safely brought Mr Olsen out to safety. He was unconscious but breathing unassisted. Firefighters believe Mr Olsen was rendered unconscious by the smoke while he was still sleeping alone in the home.

Mr Olsen was administered emergency first aid at the scene then transported to Dibuk Hospital.

Firefighters found Mr Olsen’s full-grown poodle, a female, inside the home. The dog, which neighbours said Mr Olsen was very fond of, had died from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters used a fan to blow the thick smoke out of the home before entering the house to inspect the cause of the fire.

It appeared that the fire started from the air-conditioning unit, then spread to the ceiling of the home, causing the thick smoke, firefighters reported.

Local resident Phawika Prasert, 39, said that neighbours were alerted to the fire by a loud noise believed to have come from the air-conditioning unit.

“The house was thick with smoke, but there were no flames,” Ms Phawika said.

“There was only smoke and I could hear the air conditioner loud all the time. Even though the power was off, it was still loud, for probably about 10 minutes or so,” she explained.

Neighbours had rushed into the home to try to get Mr Olsen to safety, Ms Phawika said.

“But we did not know which room he was in because the smoke was so thick,” she added.

Police are continuing their investigation to confirm the cause of the fire.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Barracuda blamed for biting child at Phuket beach
Romance scam sets world record
Phuket taxi driver under investigation for inappropriately touching Australian tourist girl, 15
Phuket marks 57 new COVID cases, no deaths
Phuket arrivals increase on Day 1 of new entry measures
BMW driver fined for obstructing ambulance
Navy trainer to be discharged over hazing scandal
Risking jail and Church ire, Russian priests condemn Ukraine conflict
Three alleged suppliers to Phuket drug trade arrested
Phuket Opinion: We need whatever tourism boost we can get
Thailand thanks Myanmar for drug lord’s extradition
Phuket marks 56 new COVID cases, two deaths
Boris Becker jailed by British court over bankruptcy
Jurin promises more homes for Phuket sea gypsies
American lost in Phuket jungle found safe

 

Phuket community
Barracuda blamed for biting child at Phuket beach

Ok Foreign tourists? Call for help when bitten. That will do! As Phuket Officials seem to know very...(Read More)

Phuket arrivals increase on Day 1 of new entry measures

end of Ramadan and the traditional Indian season ( low season ) have shown a quiet strong pick up in...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver under investigation for inappropriately touching Australian tourist girl, 15

As others have mentioned, nothing will come of this. The taxi mafioso kingpins will negotiate a payo...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver under investigation for inappropriately touching Australian tourist girl, 15

Yet another taxi scum giving the entire country another black eye. The untouchable taxi mafia, makin...(Read More)

Romance scam sets world record

Romance scam? OK. But when it's not your money then that's just outright theft. Doesn't ...(Read More)

Phuket arrivals increase on Day 1 of new entry measures

Good. Positive news. Lets wait and see what the numbers are like in 2 weeks though. Right now we'...(Read More)

BMW driver fined for obstructing ambulance

Old and deaf. Driving erratically. Didn't notice an ambulance behind him with flashing lights an...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver under investigation for inappropriately touching Australian tourist girl, 15

one more reason people should use taxi apps , all is recorded there (even waypoints GPS) . he should...(Read More)

BMW driver fined for obstructing ambulance

"old and deaf" , may be blind too? take out his driving license, he's obviously not fi...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver under investigation for inappropriately touching Australian tourist girl, 15

A taxi driver inappropiately toughed a 15 year old girl, and what we see?.... Photo's of searchi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Devas Lounge

 