Northern floods remain, heavy rain to continue

KHON KAEN: Floods remain in seven provinces and heavy rain is forecast to continue due to the influence of departing storm Kajiki.

weatherdisasters

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 4 September 2019, 12:07PM

Flooding in downtown Khon Kaen province on Monday. Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri / Bangkok Post file

Chayaphol Thitisak, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), today (Sept 4) reported flooding in Amnat Charoen, Khon Kaen, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Roi Et, Ubon Ratchathani and Yasothon.

About 1,000 people in total were evacuated in Amnat Charoen, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani and Yasothon.

Phuwiang Prakhammin, director-general of the Meteorological Department, said kajiki, now downgraded to a tropical depression, was still in the South China Sea but moving slowly east, away from Vietnam.

Because it remained in the area there would be more rain nationwide, with heavy falls in the North, the Northeast and the East, he said.

