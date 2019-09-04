THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Northern floods remain, heavy rain to continue

Northern floods remain, heavy rain to continue

KHON KAEN: Floods remain in seven provinces and heavy rain is forecast to continue due to the influence of departing storm Kajiki.

weatherdisasters
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 4 September 2019, 12:07PM

Flooding in downtown Khon Kaen province on Monday. Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri / Bangkok Post file

Flooding in downtown Khon Kaen province on Monday. Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri / Bangkok Post file

Chayaphol Thitisak, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), today (Sept 4) reported flooding in Amnat Charoen, Khon Kaen, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Roi Et, Ubon Ratchathani and Yasothon.

About 1,000 people in total were evacuated in Amnat Charoen, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani and Yasothon.

Phuwiang Prakhammin, director-general of the Meteorological Department, said kajiki, now downgraded to a tropical depression, was still in the South China Sea but moving slowly east, away from Vietnam.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Because it remained in the area there would be more rain nationwide, with heavy falls in the North, the Northeast and the East, he said.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Electricity outage to hit Chalong
Lifeguard nabs snake swimming onto Phuket beach
Paris court hands ex-One-Two-GO CEO 4-year term over 2007 Phuket air crash
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Murder suspect caught, 20 years later! Wife found dead, man on run! 'Red flag' law? || September 3
Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist
Local polls likely 'early next year'
Chinese entourage talks ‘Sister City’ status
Phuket officials look to draft ‘red flag’ law to prevent tourist beach drownings
Body of missing Chinese tourist found
Cash for road race tip-offs
Sukhothai set to fight Podul aftermath
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Dual-pricing at public hospitals? Surfer rescues at Surin! TM30/TM28 explained! || September 2
Phuket murder suspect arrested after 20 years, caught by traffic stop
Electricity outage to hit bypass road
MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

 

Phuket community
Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

With TM28, TM30, and TM47 the thai authorities know exactly were mr Bullman remains on Phuket, yes? ...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

Stegee, perhaps they just let the no show up to happen and 'have' now confiscated the bail. ...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

In one word,... Phuket Officialdom does not provide beach safety in a way that lost of tourist life ...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

How is not having one's passport going to stop you from physically walking across the Malaysian ...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

i imagine one of the conditions of his bail is that he reports to the police and also attends court ...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

Nothing new about this. We surfers have been saving tourists and locals for as long as I have been h...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

Now we can see if TM-30,TM-47 ++ works, to se if criminals use it....(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

Am I mistaken, that due to the last coup d'etat, there hasn't been an election for Or Bor To...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

This man should not be given a choice. He killed someone and could do it again. Disgraceful....(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Owning your home through a Thai limited company

Leases on residential property null upon death of the Lessor. One can certainly add a clause ass...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
JW Marriott Phuket
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
Dan About Thailand
MYLANDS

 