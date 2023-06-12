333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

North Korea’s Kim offers ‘full support’ to Putin on Russia Day

North Korea’s Kim offers ‘full support’ to Putin on Russia Day

PYONGYANG: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered his country’s “full support and solidarity” to Moscow in a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin today (June 12), state media reported.

RussianUkrainepoliticsviolencemilitary
By AFP

Monday 12 June 2023, 03:20PM

Kim and Putin in 2019. Photo: AFP

Kim and Putin in 2019. Photo: AFP

Kim sent the message of congratulations on the national day of Russia, one of a handful of nations that maintain friendly relations with Pyongyang.

His message, published by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), did not directly mention the invasion of Ukraine or Moscow’s involvement in an armed conflict, but praised Putin’s “correct decision and guidance... to foil the hostile forces’ escalating threats”.

The North Korean people, it added, extend “full support and solidarity to the Russian people in their all-out struggle for implementing the sacred cause to preserve the sovereign rights, development and interests of their country against the imperialists’ high-handed and arbitrary practices.”

This is the latest message of support from Pyongyang to Moscow since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

North Korea has described that conflict as a US “proxy war” to destroy Russia, and condemned Western military aid to Kyiv.

In January, the United States accused North Korea of supplying rockets and missiles to the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Pyongyang denied that allegation.

And in March, Washington claimed to have proof that Moscow was looking to Pyongyang to supply weapons for its offensive in Ukraine, in return for food aid for impoverished North Korea.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Russia has long held the line against increasing pressure on North Korea, which is under multiple UN and Western sanctions over its nuclear weapons and missile programmes.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket students acquire critical fire safety skills in real fire drill
Operator of Thailand’s leading crypto exchange records 48pc revenue drop
Found in Phuket, Portugese man-o-war not yet confirmed on Phi Phi
MFP survives first calls for dissolution
Phuket residents gather to greet King and Queen of Thailand
Organic law probe could doom Pita
Business interests suspected as motive for Boat Avenue shooting
UK’s Boris Johnson quits as MP, claiming a witch-hunt
Alcohol ban in force in Patong
Five vehicles damaged in Phuket wet road crash
Seminar cautions of cyber risks to youngsters
Phuket police reunites tourist with lost wife
Thai names chosen for distant star and planet
Children lost for 40 days in Colombian Amazon found alive
MFP leader backs major 2028 expo bid

 

Phuket community
Business interests suspected as motive for Boat Avenue shooting

It's premature, unfair and unkind to assume this shooting victim deserved four bullets in a ter...(Read More)

Five vehicles damaged in Phuket wet road crash

I was taught in high school driving class to keep a distance of one car length for every 10 miles ...(Read More)

Phuket residents gather to greet King and Queen of Thailand

What's a "first frist official visit"? ED: Clearly an error but thank you for your di...(Read More)

MFP survives first calls for dissolution

By the way, did EC ever in the pass screened the by Prayut regiem appointed ( not elected!) military...(Read More)

MFP survives first calls for dissolution

Anywhere else raungkrai would be done for vexatious litigation. He's the real PITA. Read the BP&...(Read More)

MFP survives first calls for dissolution

With 'pinpricks' EC, under command of caretake regime, tries slowly how far it step by step ...(Read More)

Business interests suspected as motive for Boat Avenue shooting

People who are involved in dodgy underhanded, often illegal, businesses make many enemies who have ...(Read More)

Organic law probe could doom Pita

Capricornball@ precisely what they want gives army excuse to intervene in order to quell street prot...(Read More)

Alcohol ban in force in Patong

Like to read how many people in Patong actually voted to see or a Patong alcohol ban during weekend ...(Read More)

Five vehicles damaged in Phuket wet road crash

It is a international scientific 'formule' ( not taught in Thaland). It is relating speeds/d...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Open Kitchen Laguna
BahtSold
SALA
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
Zonezi Properties
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 