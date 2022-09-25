Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

North Korea fires ballistic missile, Seoul says

North Korea fires ballistic missile, Seoul says

SEOUL: North Korea fired a ballistic missile Sunday (Sept 25), Seoul’s military said, just days after a US aircraft carrier arrived for joint drills with the South in a show of force against Pyongyang.


By AFP

Sunday 25 September 2022, 10:19AM

People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on Sunday. Photo: AFP

People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on Sunday. Photo: AFP

With talks long stalled, nuclear-armed North Korea has doubled down on its banned weapons programmes, even revamping its laws earlier this month to declare itself an "irreversible" nuclear power, reports AFP.

The Sunday (Sept 25) launch is the latest in a record-breaking blitz of weapons tests by Pyongyang so far this year, including firing an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile at full range for the first time since 2017.

South of the border, hawkish new President Yoon Suk-yeol, who vowed on the campaign trail to get tough with Kim Jong Un, has ramped up South Korea’s joint drills with key security ally the US.

Seoul’s military "detected one short range missile fired by North Korea at 6:53 today around Taechon in North Pyongan province towards the East Sea," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Sept 25.

"Our military maintains a full readiness posture and is closely cooperating with the US while strengthening surveillance and vigilance," the statement added.

Japan’s coast guard issued a warning for ships after the launch, and Tokyo’s defence minister Yasukazu Hamada said the missile had reached a maximum altitude of around 50 kilometres (30 miles).

If the missile had a regular trajectory, it likely "flew around 400 kilometres and fell in waters off North Korea’s eastern coast," he said, adding it landed outside of Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

"The repeated ballistic missile launches by North Korea are absolutely unforgivable and the remarkable improvement in its missile technology is something we cannot overlook," Hamada said.

Kamala Harris visit

South Korea’s President Yoon, who took office in May, has vowed to beef up joint military exercises with the United States after years of failed diplomacy with North Korea under his predecessor.

On Friday (Sept 23), the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan and vessels from its strike group docked in the southern port city of Busan, part of a push by Seoul and Washington to have more US strategic assets operating in the region.

Yoon is also due to meet US Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday (Sept 29) when she visits Seoul this week, following a visit by President Joe Biden in May, and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last month.

Internal - Phuket News TV

"The timing of this latest test is sandwiched between the arrival of USS Ronald Reagan this week and VP Harris’ visit to Seoul next week," Soo Kim, an analyst at the RAND Corporation, told AFP.

"It’s North Korea’s way of showing defiance of the alliance and injecting itself at an opportune time."

The USS Reagan will take part in joint drills off South Korea’s east coast this month.

Washington is Seoul’s key security ally and stations about 28,500 troops in South Korea to protect it from the North. The two countries have long carried out joint exercises, which they insist are purely defensive but North Korea sees them as rehearsals for an invasion.

"Pyongyang could be making a show of strength while a US aircraft carrier is visiting South Korea for defense exercises," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

"But North Korea’s major tests are, most of all, part of a long-term campaign for advancing offensive military capabilities."

Nuclear test next?

South Korean and US officials have been warning for months that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is preparing to conduct another nuclear test.

South Korea had also detected signs the North was preparing to fire a Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM), the president’s office said Saturday (Sept 24), a weapon Pyongyang last tested in May.

The isolated regime has tested nuclear weapons six times since 2006. Its last and most powerful one in 2017 which Pyongyang claimed was a hydrogen bomb had an estimated yield of 250 kilotons.

"North Korea might be delaying its seventh nuclear test out of respect for China’s upcoming political conference that Xi Jinping is tightly scripting to extend his leadership," Easley said.

"But there are limits to Pyongyang’s self-restraint."

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Power outage to affect Wiset Rd in Rawai
Industry chiefs applaud staged return to business as usual
Phuket Opinion: Stopping the sprawl
Woman injured in single-vehicle motorcycle accident in Kamala
Sumatra quake felt in southern Thailand
Chiang Mai Zoo refutes charges of neglect
Phuket ready to expand Surakul to host 2025 SEA Games opening
Water supply outages to affect areas in Mai Khao, Wichit
Tourists in trouble in Patong surf, saved by parasailing operators
Phuket sees 4mn foreign tourists
Phuket residents fight to stave off seven-story hotel in quiet street
Officials silent on Phuket police review
Phuket seeks to shift from tourism to new revenue areas
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Government lifting state of emergency and dissolve Centre for COVID-19 - Oct 01 || September 23
Slippery road blamed for motorcyclist’s death in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Stopping the sprawl

amen to that..lol....let make a tunnel from katu to patong first though......(Read More)

Phuket residents fight to stave off seven-story hotel in quiet street

I can imagine there is a secret plan to widen the access road to demolish houses located direct alon...(Read More)

Sumatra quake felt in southern Thailand

No JohnC, the 2 Thai Tsunami buoys are not working. The Navy will make them operational when the sea...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Stopping the sprawl

Show me 1 Thai law or regulation what is found not lacking. It is almost or they do make them that w...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Stopping the sprawl

Great Opinion piece. Well, as a large percentage of Phuket legal- and illegal hotels are still close...(Read More)

Chiang Mai Zoo refutes charges of neglect

Once you visited a Thai Zoo you ask yourself what kind of 'Animals' actually take care of th...(Read More)

Sumatra quake felt in southern Thailand

So no tsunami warnings at all. Are the buoys out there all currently working again?...(Read More)

Phuket residents fight to stave off seven-story hotel in quiet street

Cap, couldn't agree more. MaAnn even issued a threat of being sued by the hotel developer! The E...(Read More)

Chiang Mai Zoo refutes charges of neglect

The twitter identity was not revealed to protect that person from the typical reactions of those acc...(Read More)

Woman injured in single-vehicle motorcycle accident in Kamala

LOL. You couldn't make these things up even if you tried. Not only do Phuket motorbikes drive in...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
BDO Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential

 