Nominations for prestigious teacher’s award now open

Nominations for prestigious teacher’s award now open

PHUKET: The process to nominate teachers deemed worthy to receive the Princess Maha Chakri Award is now underway, officials have confirmed.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 11 August 2022, 04:26PM

A teleconference was held yesterday (Aug 10) at Phuket Provincial Hall to clarify the selection process for the 2023 award, overseen by Atsit Samphantharat, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior.

Joining Mr Atsit on the call as part of the selection committee were Amnuay Phinsuwan, Deputy Governor of Phuket, Krisanapong Kiratikon, Chairman of the Prince Maha Chakri Award Foundation, and representatives from related government agencies.

Mr Ansit explained that the Ministry of Interior had previously notified all provinces to appoint a committee in order to shortlist and select teachers who they deemed worthy of nomination for the award on a provincial level.

The Princess Maha Chakri Award is a royal award in honour of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn who is revered for her dedication to educational development and her continuous efforts to provide opportunities for disadvantaged children and youth in remote areas.

The award is given to teachers who are dedicated to their work and who achieve outstanding results which produces broad benefits to education and development of citizens from ASEAN countries comprising Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar and Brunei in addition to Timor-Leste.

Each country is ultimately permitted to select one teacher from their country which will then be assessed against their peers for the final award.

The winner receives the official Princess Maha Chakri Award which comprises a Royal gold medal, a comemorative plauq and US$10,000 (B352,000).

The selection criteria that the judging panel will use when selecting candidates consists of assessing the teachers general qualifications but more so their unique qualities such as being a positive influence and change maker in the lives of students. Also candidates are not permitted to be under 25 years of age.

Ms Patchalee Chaopolkorn, Phuket Provincial Education Officer, said that the process of selecting candidates had begun and yesterday’s meeting was focused on setting an operational agenda and public relations plan to promote the award and raise awareness among the public.

She added that nominations can be made now until Sept 30 to the Princess Maha Chakri Award Selection Coordination Center, Phuket at the Phuket Provincial Education Office, 4/4 Mae Luan Road, Talat Yai Subdistrict, Mueang District, Tel: 076-390325.

The nominations will be made by a combination of students, educational institutions and related organisations.

The shortlist will be completed by Nov 15, Ms Patchalee confirmed, then sent to the central committee selection board for final assessment by Dec 23. This will then determine the one final national candidate who will be forwarded for consideration to receive the award.

