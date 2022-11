Nomads Networking Night

Start From: Friday 11 November 2022, 06:00PM to Friday 11 November 2022, 08:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Bring your biz cards and ideas! A great evening to meet old friends and make new ones. Bht 300 includes 2 drinks and food......glorious food, such as bun-samosa, mashed potato cheese balls, skewers, and more. Starting at 1800 hrs until 2000 hrs. Open to all including entrepreneurs, people interested in wellness, crypto, fitness, tourism, digital nomads, F & B locals, so all Phuket locals and expats.