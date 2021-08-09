The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Nok Air Phuket - U-Tapao flights to continue

Nok Air Phuket - U-Tapao flights to continue

PHUKET: With Phuket Sandbox tourists stuck on the island under the current shutdown of flights and buses across the country, Nok Air has announced that it will continue its Phuket - U-Tapao flights twice a day through to at least Aug 18.

tourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 9 August 2021, 04:25PM

Image: Nok Air

Image: Nok Air

Image: Nok Air (Click to enlarge)

Image: Nok Air (Click to enlarge)

« »

The move follows Nok Air being allowed to operate one special flight a day from Phuket to U-Tapao, on the outskirts of Pattaya in Chon Buri province, on Aug 2, 4 and 5.

However, Nok Air last week also requested special permission to continue the flights as a special service for Phuket Sandbox tourists looking to leave the island.

Nok Air has now confirmed that it has been granted permission to continue to operate the flights, twice a day on selected days, from tomorrow Aug 10 through Aug 18.

The flights will operate on Aug 10, 12, 13, 15, 17 and 18. (See image gallery above.)

On the selected days, Nok Air Flight DD785 will depart Phuket at 11:05am and arrive at U-Tapao at 12:25pm, while flight DD789 will depart at 3:10pm and arrive at U-Tapao at 4:30pm.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Meanwhile, a joint initiative by Phuket officials and the private sector has launched a ‘Sandbox Express Bus’ service so that Sandbox tourists stuck in Phuket can at least travel to Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok.

In announcing the service, Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office, explained, ““Some Sandbox tourists have plans to travel to other provinces like Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Hua Hin or Koh Samui, but they do not have any flights to go there. Additionally, some tourists also have return flights home departing from Suvarnabhumi airport,” she added.

“So the Phuket TAT, the Phuket Tourist Association and other private companies together created the bus service to help tourists traveling from Phuket to the airport [in Bangkok],” she said. 

“Interested tourists can online register in our Google form [click here]. We use 40-seat buses but only allow about 20 passengers per trip. Some trips may have only 10 passengers,” she added.

At last report, new chief of the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) Jaturong Kaewsaki said that Phuket officials were also in talks with local taxi and van drivers about providing transport for Sandbox tourists to other destinations in the country.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Mobile Commerce Bus service to help local communities
Displaced Syrian children hold ‘Tent Olympics’
WWF says Government’s tiger pledge falling short
Electricity outage to affect Patong
Swiss tourist killer re-enacts crime
Favipiravir for all COVID-19 patients
Protest leader Penguin put behind bars
Phuket marks record 81 new COVID cases on one day
Sandbox tourist killer confesses to attacking Swiss woman, denies intent to murder, rape
Danish Sandbox tourist, 58, found safe after trek in Phuket jungle
Phuket COVID cases for ‘Third Wave’ rise to 1,425
Nattawut active as ‘Tony’ itches to return
Police crack down on protesters
Phuket Opinion: How to catch a killer
Police chief confirms arrest of Swiss tourist murder suspect in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks record 81 new COVID cases on one day

nobody driving this train, it's what happens when short sighted greed is allowed to override sou...(Read More)

Sandbox tourist killer confesses to attacking Swiss woman, denies intent to murder, rape

Kurt: Add PaXcale to the Traxh list....(Read More)

Swiss tourist killer re-enacts crime

"She was NAKED from the WAIST down and her denim shorts were found discarded in long grass near...(Read More)

Phuket marks record 81 new COVID cases on one day

where are the new infections located?...(Read More)

Phuket marks record 81 new COVID cases on one day

Hey lelecuneo , do you think drinking beer out of a coffee mug increases the risk of getting Covid ...(Read More)

Phuket marks record 81 new COVID cases on one day

Do you also know how many uninfected people are being quarantined because of the infected ones? ...(Read More)

Sandbox tourist killer confesses to attacking Swiss woman, denies intent to murder, rape

if you think it is the truth, it is....(Read More)

Swiss tourist killer re-enacts crime

I saw that tarpulin in Vichit police station. My Godness....(Read More)

Protest leader Penguin put behind bars

they really must perceive him as a threat to their ivory tower the way they go after him. Fortunatel...(Read More)

Sandbox tourist killer confesses to attacking Swiss woman, denies intent to murder, rape

Dear TAT, please don't blame failure of Sandbox to the murder!! The failure is simply due to bu...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SAii Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 