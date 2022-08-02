Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Nok Air cites safety for slow evacuation of passengers

Nok Air cites safety for slow evacuation of passengers

CHIANG RAI: Nok Airlines has defended the hour-long evacuation of passengers from the plane that crashed off the runway after landing at Chiang Rai on Saturday night (July 30), saying it was in strict compliance with safety procedures.

accidentsSafetytransport
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 2 August 2022, 04:16PM

Mae Fah Luang airport staff help passengers from the crashed Nok Air plane on Saturday night (July 30). Photo: Warangkhana Wonghcai / Facebook

Mae Fah Luang airport staff help passengers from the crashed Nok Air plane on Saturday night (July 30). Photo: Warangkhana Wonghcai / Facebook

Nok Airlines Plc gave the explanation in a statement issued today (Aug 2) in response to complaints by passengers that most of them had been kept inside the stuffy aircraft cabin for over an hour, without lights and without an adequate air flow, told only that they were waiting for buses, reports the Bangkok Post.

Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) director Suttipong Kongpool, said yesterday that the chief pilot of Flight DD108 would be summoned to explain the delay.

The Don Mueang-Chiang Rai flight with 164 passengers and six crew slid off the runway and its undercarriage collapsed as it landed in heavy rain at Mae Fah Luang international airport about 9:06pm.

Passengers said the captain turned off the engines, leaving the passenger cabin in darkness and without airconditioning. They had been left in stuffy conditions for over an hour before being evacuated.

BDO Phuket

In the statement, Nok Air offered an apology for any inconvenience and miscommunication that might have incurred passengers’ displeasure.

It said the airline had followed maximum safety procedures by taking into consideration the passengers in the flight and coordinating with a work unit about evacuating them via a slide from the front door, as a stairway could not be placed properly aganst the aircraft because of the heavy rain and wet ground.

Moreover, there might also have been animals around which could have posed a danger to the passengers.

Therefore, the passengers were told to wait until their safety was assured, the statement said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heroines Monument underpass! Miss Universe Thailand 2022 crowned, Power tariff halted || August 2
Heroines Monument to get B2.3bn underpass
Proposed power tariff hike ditched
Flood warning for eight villages in Kamala, Cherng Talay
Phuket officials praised for efforts during BIE Expo inspection tour
Nok Air captain needs to ‘defend’ decision after crash
Darasamut Underpass closes for pump repairs
US kills Al-Qaeda chief in Kabul drone strike
First monkeypox vaccine batch due later this month
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Sword vs gun in Phuket altercation, High-rolling gambling den raid || August 1
Sword-wielding man shot dead by Phuket Town pub security guard
LAAB jabs now available
Power outage to affect Cherng Talay
Phuket marks 10 new COVID cases, one death
Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

 

Phuket community
Vietnamese mother, daughter drown at Phuket beach

Cristy, you're just further demonstrating your lack of knowledge of Phuket beaches. There have b...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

Christy. I am an Airline Pilot and Kurt is 100% correct. The aircraft should have been evacuated as ...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

Of course there is going to be an CAAT investigation into this mishap (and likely the US NTSB too,) ...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

@Nasa12 You copied a comment from BangkokPost. How about writing your own comment next time?...(Read More)

Darasamut Underpass closes for pump repairs

It's good we have sometimes days of heavy rain. Than the lack of underpasses pump check ups/main...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

christysweet, hold your horses. :-) CAAT already started investigation why captain kept 144 passeng...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

If the aircraft was in good technical condition, than this disaster is a human error. Pilots get p...(Read More)

Sword-wielding man shot dead by Phuket Town pub security guard

--- Phuket Town Pub open at 05:50AM. ---Security guard with a gun, --- 5 Senior officers turn up a...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

This is why you don't want open drainage ditches running parallel to a runway like Phuket still...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

No. Read it again, the rule is once an evacuation is ordered by the pilot, it must take no longer t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket

 