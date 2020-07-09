Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

No US base in Thailand: Apirat

No US base in Thailand: Apirat

THAILAND: Army chief Apirat Kongsompong has denied the US is looking to set up a military base on Thai soil.

militaryCoronavirusCOVID-19Safety
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 9 July 2020, 10:00AM

Army chief Apirat Kongsompong. Photo: Bangkok Post

Army chief Apirat Kongsompong. Photo: Bangkok Post

Responding to reporters’ questions on the issue, Gen Apirat said Thai and US troops have only carried out joint military drills code-named Cobra Gold, which is a multinational exercise held annually in Thailand.

Thailand and Singapore have also signed an agreement where Singapore is able to access a military area in Sai Yok district in Kanchanaburi to conduct military training.

This long-standing arrangement is renewed every three years.

He insisted the US did not ask to use Thailand as a place to build a base.

However, Gen Apirat said US troops have left behind some of their military equipment deployed during exercises in Thailand.

“Don’t stir up issues that might create conflict in the region,” the army chief said.

CMI - Thailand

Meanwhile, Gen Apirat also defended a two-day visit by a delegation led by US army chief-of-staff James McConville which starts today.

Allaying concerns from many quarters that the delegation may not be subject to health surveillance, the army chief said the delegation will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in Thailand. Tests will be performed by doctors from the Public Health Ministry, Phramongkutklao Hospital and Thai Airways International staff.

The procedures will be adopted as a model for future visits by foreign delegations.

The US chief-of-staff-led delegation will be the first group of foreigners to officially visit Thailand since the country began lifting COVID-19 restrictions in phases.

Gen McConville will meet Gen Apirat and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha today and tomorrow.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 09 July 2020 - 10:40:40 

Who did stir up issues that might create conflict in the region? When press (?) ask questions, just answer them, do not insinuate things that are not there or create room for thinking that there is a issue. Not good for 'national security'.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New turtle nest found near Khao Lak
Bangla workers plea to health ministry for help
Push for total Thai ban on wildlife trade
Thai hotels transform under the ‘New Normal’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Civil partnership bill in Thailand; activists say doesn’t go far enough! || July 8
Phuket restaurant in hot water over charging tourists high prices
Power outage to affects parts of Patong
‘Travel bubbles’ plan tipped to be put on ice
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Monkeys & coconuts making people go bananas! Doomed Phoenix boat, 2 years later || July 7
China censors Hong Kong internet, Taiwan fears it will be next
Worried about visa status? Then come and see us, advises Phuket Immigration Chief
Key Phuket tourism figures slam ’worst is over’ claim as food donations drive continue
Phuket Town Mayor Somjai praises reopening of Lard Yai walking street
HK government tells schools to remove books breaching security law
Tax breaks to ease coronavirus stress

 

Phuket community
No US base in Thailand: Apirat

Who did stir up issues that might create conflict in the region? When press (?) ask questions, just ...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant in hot water over charging tourists high prices

Funny to read how all 'involved' tried to make a great 'Gordian Knot'. At the end o...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant in hot water over charging tourists high prices

Not overcharge Thai tourists, but overcharge foreign tourists 10-20%. Why this different charging/sc...(Read More)

Worried about visa status? Then come and see us, advises Phuket Immigration Chief

Spelling correction: 'Wrack' = 'Wreck'....(Read More)

‘Travel bubbles’ plan tipped to be put on ice

As business men, technicians and foreign medical patients ( sick people) are allowed now into Thaila...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant in hot water over charging tourists high prices

”Toms88” Right on the beach you wright, well if this it’s a public beach then it’s illegal....(Read More)

Phuket restaurant in hot water over charging tourists high prices

@Toms88 - OMG, are you actually trying to tell us that someone who charges 2,500 baht for a plate of...(Read More)

Worried about visa status? Then come and see us, advises Phuket Immigration Chief

I tried booking an appointment and registered, but when I try to log in it asks for a password that ...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant in hot water over charging tourists high prices

Also it has to be noted that the restaurant is located right on the beach, which is one of the best ...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant in hot water over charging tourists high prices

I am in good position to talk about this because i am living in the room on the top of this restaura...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Binomo
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential

 