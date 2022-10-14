British International School, Phuket
No sign of foul play in Russian tourist’s death on Koh Pha-ngan

SURAT THANI: There were no indications of foul play in the death of a Russian tourist missing for four weeks whose body was found on Koh Pha-ngan on Wednesday (Oct 12), police said.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 14 October 2022, 05:33PM

The place where the skeleton, believed to be of a missing Russian tourist, was found on Wednesday, on a hillside near a village on Koh Pha-ngan island, Surat Thani. Photo: Supapong Chaolan / Bangkok Post

The still-clothed skeleton (sic) of a man was found by villagers clearing land for planting on Khao Raet mountain near Moo 4 village in tambon Koh Pha-ngan, reports Bangkok Post.

The remains were believed to be Nikita Grigoryev, 30, a Russian national, who disappeared on Sept 14. His friends filed a police complaint and promised a B35,000 reward for whoever found him.

Col Panya Niratimanond, Koh Pha-ngan Police Chief, said the skeleton was complete, with no broken bones, and dressed in an orange singlet and plaid shorts, the same clothes Grigoryev was wearing when last seen alive.

Near the body, police found a strap bag belonging to Grigoryev and containing a wallet with some cash, a passport, pictures and a mobile phone charger.

There were no signs suggesting he had been murdered, Col Panya said. The bones were being examined by forensic officials to confirm his identity and establish the cause of death. The Russian embassy had been informed, he added.

Col Panya said Grigoryev and friends arrived on Koh Pha-ngan from Phuket on Sept 10 for the Full Moon Party. On Sept 14, he went to Koh Pha-ngan Hospital for a checkup, complaining he had been sleepless for several nights.

The nurses put him on a bed to wait for a doctor. When the doctor showed up, Grigoryev had disappeared. His friends reported his disappearance. Police looked for him, but he could not be found. There was no record of him leaving the island, Col Panya said.

Nasa12 | 14 October 2022 - 20:55:22 

How can they now it’s be any foul play here, it’s only the frame again of the body. Because they found some few bath in the wallet.

 

