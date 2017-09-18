The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

‘No show’ of speedboat owners caught dropping anchors on coral south of Phuket

PHUKET: The Chief of the Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park has told The Phuket News today that he is still waiting for the owners of seven or eight speedboats caught dropping anchors onto coral reefs off Laem Thong Beach on the northeast coast of Phi Phi Island on Sept 3 to present themselves.

crime, environment, marine, transport,

Shela Riva

Monday 18 September 2017, 06:06PM

There were seven or eight boats caught on camera dropping anchor on the reefs. Photo: Supplied
There were seven or eight boats caught on camera dropping anchor on the reefs. Photo: Supplied

Speaking to The Phuket News today, Chief of the Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, Mr Worapot Lomlim, said, “We filed a litigation to all of the boat owners shown in the video to present themselves on Monday last week (Sept 11). We are still waiting for them to do so.

I will give them another couple of days. If they do not present themselves, we must obtain arrest warrants and find them,” he said.

We have done the litigation via the boat companies. However, none of them have presented themselves to us. They have also not been to place of the incident since when were passed the video,” he added.

Mr Worapot explained, “Some of the boats shown in the video came here to Phi Phi from Phuket, and some were from Krabi. But recently there have been very few boats coming due to the heavy rain. We will do our best to prosecute them according to law.

There were seven or eight boats that were identified from the video,” he confirmed.

The boat owners must first present themselves, and they must provide information on who was supervising the boats at the time of the incident. Then, we will prosecute the boat supervisors with evidence at the police station,” said Mr Worapot.

The video, dated September 3, showed a number of speedboats dropping their anchors as tourists snorkeled nearby.

The video was sent to Mr Worapot by The Phuket News on Monday last week. (See story here).

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Season over: Phuket FC’s promotion hopes end after loss to Chiang Rai City FC

Complete shambles! Agree with the coach that the penalty given was in doubt, but Phuket FC penalty shoot - out was pitiful. Did we score any penalties...(Read More)

Phuket female drug mule arrested, over 36,000 meth pills seized

Wow, seeing this photo, it supports my past writings that Phuket is sinking under the loads of drugs flowing into the island. This is just 1 lucky ca...(Read More)

Phuket female drug mule arrested, over 36,000 meth pills seized

This woman is clearly evil and must pay the price. To have manufactured such a huge amount of narcotics on her own, and to then proceed to distribute ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Educating the younger generation

The Asian mentality ( not just Thai) is that rules are for someone else, they don't apply to me, until this changes there will be no improvement i...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Educating the younger generation

Whilst I agree the helmets here are rubbish, any degree of protection is in fact protection. Hitting your head on the floor with nothing is not as go...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

Booah, well it's better research and an argument that you have put up other than to ridicule what I see. Whilst 99% may not be fully accurate, t s...(Read More)

Heavy rains across Phuket bring widespread floods, landslide

The fact is they know it will happen as it does year in year out yet nothing is done to improve the system or to even maintain existing, yet they cont...(Read More)

Heavy rains across Phuket bring widespread floods, landslide

Someone needs too stop debating, when they have already lost, the fact is very simple, it is monsoon season,seems hard for someone to understand, floo...(Read More)

Heavy rains across Phuket bring widespread floods, landslide

September is here the rainiest month of the year. ( sometimes a bit shift in time because of El Nino or Nina, hahaha) Many well anticipated prepar...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Educating the younger generation

Education of the young generation about everything, not only helmets, has to come from parents and teachers. As long as parents and many school teach...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.