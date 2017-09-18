PHUKET: The Chief of the Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park has told The Phuket News today that he is still waiting for the owners of seven or eight speedboats caught dropping anchors onto coral reefs off Laem Thong Beach on the northeast coast of Phi Phi Island on Sept 3 to present themselves.

There were seven or eight boats caught on camera dropping anchor on the reefs. Photo: Supplied

Speaking to The Phuket News today, Chief of the Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, Mr Worapot Lomlim, said, “We filed a litigation to all of the boat owners shown in the video to present themselves on Monday last week (Sept 11). We are still waiting for them to do so.

“I will give them another couple of days. If they do not present themselves, we must obtain arrest warrants and find them,” he said.

“We have done the litigation via the boat companies. However, none of them have presented themselves to us. They have also not been to place of the incident since when were passed the video,” he added.

Mr Worapot explained, “Some of the boats shown in the video came here to Phi Phi from Phuket, and some were from Krabi. But recently there have been very few boats coming due to the heavy rain. We will do our best to prosecute them according to law.

“There were seven or eight boats that were identified from the video,” he confirmed.

“The boat owners must first present themselves, and they must provide information on who was supervising the boats at the time of the incident. Then, we will prosecute the boat supervisors with evidence at the police station,” said Mr Worapot.

The video, dated September 3, showed a number of speedboats dropping their anchors as tourists snorkeled nearby.

The video was sent to Mr Worapot by The Phuket News on Monday last week. (See story here).