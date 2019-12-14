THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

No sex in my tuk-tuk, says driver

No sex in my tuk-tuk, says driver

BANGKOK: Two passengers who appeared to be having sex in a tuk-tuk were just drunk and play-acting, the driver has told police, a day after two raunchy videos went viral online.

tourismsextransport
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 14 December 2019, 04:55PM

What appears to be a man and a woman going at it in a tuk-tuk was just an act, the driver has told police. Photo: Khun-Khachen Facebook page via Bangkok Post

What appears to be a man and a woman going at it in a tuk-tuk was just an act, the driver has told police. Photo: Khun-Khachen Facebook page via Bangkok Post

Puridet Kaewmuang, 19, went to the Yannawa police station on Friday evening (Dec 13) to clear the air about the incident.

The videos showed five passengers — three men and two women — riding in the tuk-tuk on a Bangkok street early on Friday. One woman was seen sitting on a man’s lap, lifting her skirt and appearing to be having sex.

About 200,000 people viewed the clips, with many expressing their shock and disapproval, before the videos were taken down.

Mr Puridet told police that he had picked up the five Japanese tourists from the Patpong area and was taking them to a hotel in Charoen Nakhon. On the way to the hotel, he saw one woman doing something with a man but they were not having sex. However, the woman was doing a convincing job of moaning and crying out as if she were in the throes of passion, he said.

The driver insisted the passengers were just being playful and he did not take it seriously as they were all quite drunk.

HeadStart International School Phuket

At one point in one of the videos, a voice can be heard saying that the woman was not wearing any underwear, but the driver said she had short pants on. 

“I put on the brakes along the way because I saw the passengers enjoying what they were playing at,” Mr Puridet told Thai media. “There was a misunderstanding about a sex act. I have seen passengers acting like this on several occasions.

“I had nothing to do with what the passengers did but they were not performing sex acts. I kept watching them from the rear-view mirror along the way.”

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Trailer flips, blocks Phuket major highway after alleged tire explosion
Retailers join month-long Grand Sale
Justice Minister vows to hurry kratom legalisation
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Stolen newborn returned! No helmet boys serious crash! Earn money over road fines? || December 13
Another Phuket Vice Governor moved out in regular transfers
PSU study brands Phuket economy at ‘tipping point’
Two boys in motorbike collision in Kathu, one in critical condition
Search for missing kayak couple turns to dive teams
RFD chief asked to explain actions in Pareena land scandal
Social media outrage as poisoned cat and four kittens found dead on Sai Kaew Beach
Rewards for reporting road violations now offered in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kitty with two heads! Patients stabs doctor? Bone fragment temple! || December 12
Power outage to hit area near Phuket airport
Woman arrested after stealing two-day-old baby from hospital
Alro can't sue Pareena in land case

 

Phuket community
Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight

Amazing how a high ranking RTP Officer can lie that he can't recall the name of the restaurant. ...(Read More)

Rewards for reporting road violations now offered in Phuket

So, by accurately turning in violators, a person could earn thousands every day. Right? So many q...(Read More)

Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight

"Is there no end to their ability ?"Haha, compared with that select circle of a few wannab...(Read More)

Rewards for reporting road violations now offered in Phuket

Wow! Will a non-Thai be able to do it, too? Is a work permit needed since this can easily be a f...(Read More)

Missing kayak couple search shifts focus to coastal areas

Absence of professional media relation officers/ informants in Phuket Government put Government alwa...(Read More)

Missing kayak couple search shifts focus to coastal areas

Huh, was there until now no 'focus' already on coastal areas and nearby islands as well? Are...(Read More)

Mother holds out hope for daughter missing on kayak

What a deputy mayor is doing in a search heli instead of 1 more professional searcher is a riddle fo...(Read More)

Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight

And great that because of this 'grease fire' the Municipality Health Division starts to unde...(Read More)

Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight

Great that Phuket police officers are not only structural enginners but trained Fire Investigation O...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Great step forward for the environment, smog combat and trafiic jams....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
Thanyapura Football
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thailand Yacht Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS