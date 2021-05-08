No rapid tests for Phuket arrivals from May 15, quarantine instead

PHUKET: Rapid antigen tests will no longer be used to determine whether or not people may enter Phuket from May 15, Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong has confirmed.



By The Phuket News

Saturday 8 May 2021, 10:48AM

Vice Governor Piyapong (left) during the live broadcast yesterday evening (May 7). Screenshot: Official COVID-19 Information Center Phuket

Vice Governor Piyapong delivered the news through a video broadcast online yesterday evening, after Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew broke the news during a high-level meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall earlier in the day.

Since Apr 22 all people arriving in Phuket from ‘red zone’ areas, now expanded to 25 provinces, have been required to prove that they are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for the virus within 72 hours of arriving.

If the arrival has been unable to prove either, they were required to undergo a rapid antigen test as an initial step to determine whether or not they were infected.

The rapid antigen test has been free for Thais, but has cost foreigners B500 a time.

From May 15, that will no longer apply as the test will no longer be used, Vice Governor Piyapong explained.

“The Phuket Governor has set the goal to have zero cases of new infections within two weeks. We will do everything. No matter what it takes. We cannot be at risk like this anymore,” Vice Governor Piyapong said.

“From now to May 14, we will still conduct the rapid antigen test, but from May 15, all arrivals from any areas without a COVID-free certificate or vaccination certificate must face 14 days quarantine,” he said plainly.

“For day-trippers or others, I cannot reveal all the details, but the provincial order will come later,” he added.

“We want to send a sign to the country that we are cleaning up our province. The three vice governors [in Phuket] have been ordered to take care of each district by cooperating with local administration officers as well as community leaders to do proactive screening,” V/Gov Piyapong noted.

“Within the coming two weeks, the result will be clearer in practice,” he said.

“Right now, we are vaccinating religious leaders for all religions, as they are in frequent contact with people,” V/Gov Piyapong said.

“It is very likely that we will have enough vaccines to provide vaccinations for every person on the island. If you are still deciding whether or not to get vaccinated, please come to get vaccinated,” he urged.