No-quarantine travel with Malaysia to start this month

BANGKOK: Quarantine-free “vaccinated travel lane” (VTL) entry is planned for air travel between Thailand and Malaysia, with at least 10 daily return flights from mid-March.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 8 March 2022, 04:05PM

Travellers queue to book-in on flights at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan on Feb 27, 2022. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said today (Mar 8) that good progress was being made in finalising the details at talks between the two countries.

The VTL scheme was agreed to at talks during the Malaysian prime minister’s official visit on Feb 25, reports the Bangkok Post.

VTL was likely to be in place by mid-March for fully vaccinated travellers. There would be up to six daily flights between Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur and four daily flights between Phuket and Kuala Lumpur, Mr Thanakorn said.

There could be more routes later, depending on further discussions.

Malaysia already had VTL with Singapore. That arrangement required arrivals in Malaysia to pass an RT-PCR test for COVID-19 no more than two days before their trip, and another test on arrival. They could then enter Malaysia without being quarantined, the spokesman said.

A similar arrangement between Malaysia and Thaiiland would help the economies of both countries, he said.