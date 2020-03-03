THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

THAILAND: Illegal workers returning home from South Korea to escape the COVID-19 epidemic are being put into voluntary self-quarantine because there is no law requiring they be quarantined, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said today (Mar 3).

healthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 3 March 2020, 03:45PM

Military vehicles spray disinfectant on a road near Dongdaegu railway station in Daegu, South Korea as part of preventive measures against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Photo: AFP

Military vehicles spray disinfectant on a road near Dongdaegu railway station in Daegu, South Korea as part of preventive measures against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Photo: AFP

Since South Korea has not declared a lockdown, unlike China’s Wuhan, the returnees are not required to enter quarantine, he said.

Asked how checks could be kept on the returnees, to ensure they do not leave their homes and go to public places, Gen Prawit said they could only be asked not to do that. There was no law to prevent them do so.

Yesterday (Mar 2), Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Disease Control Department, said the Public Health Ministry was considering whether to apply the same measures as applied to the Wuhan cases.

When 137 Thais returned to Thailand from Wuhan early last month, they were all quarantined for 14 days.

The ministry has been forced to consider more strict measures as thousands of illegal Thai workers in South Korea, known as phi noy (little ghosts), have been returning home.

QSI International School Phuket

There are roughly 20,000 Thais working legally in South Korea, and at least 140,000 illegal workers.

The Labour Ministry said yesterday that legal Thais were staying in South Korea to serve out their contracts, but 4,000 illegal labourers have returned home since December. What scared Thai officials was that many illegal workers returned to Thailand from Daegu, the centre of the virus outbreak in South Korea.

The return of the illegal Thai is mainly due to a policy of the South Korean government to allow overstayers to leave - part of a campaign to discourage illegal workers. Those illegally living in South Korea who leave are not being charged with overstaying and not being put on a blacklist.

Others decided to return due to fear of the virus.

The Public Health Ministry said today health volunteers across the country will be employed to monitor the health of Thais returning from South Korea.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

German tourist not infected with COVID-19, says Phuket health chief
Electricity outage to hit Chalong
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Warning over baby elephant? Overstayer banned 10 years! Coronavirus update! || March 3
Michigan man rescued after lost in Phuket jungle
Russian tourists rescued after blown offshore on inflatable rings
Two men escape serious injuries as car flips
Phuket Immigration smart car helps nab South African caught overstaying, blacklisted for 10 years
Virus covered by universal health care
US coronavirus death toll rises as Chinese cases fall
Bank of Thailand: More than one solution
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 1st Thai virus fatality! Myanmar baby death exposes migrant workers’ rights chasm? || March 2
Spinner dolphins impress off Similan islands
Phuket Poll: Should tourists cancel their holiday in Phuket?
Anutin: COVID-19 drugs supply adequate for now
Phuket elephant camp formally warned over baby elephant abuse allegations

 

Phuket community
A call for unification

Absolute garbage. As an investor in this very project he is boasting about - Beachfront - I have no...(Read More)

Anutin: COVID-19 drugs supply adequate for now

Minister Anutin, is that the man in a navy flag officer uniform? The man who wanted foreigners '...(Read More)

Man, 61, drowns after leap from bridge to Phuket

Government employees retire at age 60, I read. Are they not getting a pension, enough to live on, s...(Read More)

Patong readies for local elections

Well, a already 6 years Patong Mayor who is saying that she has no idea about how much money Patong ...(Read More)

Death of Myanmar baby in Phuket exposes chasm in migrant workers’ rights

And khun Jor12, Read the top of the article again! : ..."exposed the lack of support by governm...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should tourists cancel their holiday in Phuket?

As the serial poster on here likes to post multiple comments on the same article , I bet he will vot...(Read More)

Death of Myanmar baby in Phuket exposes chasm in migrant workers’ rights

@ Khun Jor12: The 'necessities of life' should have been provided by Mr Bunpot and Ms Seangd...(Read More)

The Long Run: Water-saving measures rolled out to make reserves last as long as possible

Anyway, when Phuket island runs dry, thousands registered inhabitants can still go to Laguna and gol...(Read More)

More than 2,700 cruise tourists arrive in Patong

@Kurt. What is a birma baby?...(Read More)

Phuket elephant camp formally warned over baby elephant abuse allegations

Absolutely pathetic! How much kick back did you get to look the other way. Again!!...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Top of the Gulf Regatta 2020
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
The LifeCo Phuket
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360

 