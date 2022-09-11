Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

No progress in dead baby probe

No progress in dead baby probe

PHUKET: Police investigating the body of the newborn girl found dumped on temple grounds in Phuket on Friday have made no progress in determining who is the mother or the person who dumped the body.

drugscrimepolitics
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 11 September 2022, 04:05PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The body was found in a black plastic bag at Wat Anuphat Kritsadaram (Wat Ket Ho) in Thung Thong, Kathu, by monks investigating the source of a rotten smell. The bag had been ripped open and the body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Officers are continuing to question monks at the temple, and have checked what CCTV footage is available of the temple’s grounds.

The CCTV footage is far from complete, with many cameras not working, police said.

The body was taken for examination by forensic police officers, who have yet to report their findings.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

School director denies striking student
Police remember fallen officers
One injured in warehouse fire
Phuket attracts tech-based firms
Princes reunited as Charles III officially proclaimed king
Majority not satisfied with Prawit’s performance as caretaker PM: Poll
Phuket Opinion: Taxi cartels losing the turf war
4am closing could boost Patong nightlife revenues by B100mn a month
MSMEs need vital support: Deputy PM
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Police lead Bangla work permit checks || September 08
Phuket taxis must do better, says Vice Governor
King Charles III vows ‘lifelong service’ as crowds mourn queen
School director faces charges of assaulting boy, 9
Remains of dead baby found at Phuket temple
Three more held in Samui hotel looting

 

Phuket community
Police lead Bangla work permit checks

@Kurt Complete nonsense ! There are many talented Thai's emerging in the last 8 years. Your obs...(Read More)

Police lead Bangla work permit checks

@JohnC Complete nonsense ! Filipinos may be the better singer when it comes to perform Songs in En...(Read More)

Majority not satisfied with Prawit’s performance as caretaker PM: Poll

The Thai problem is overaged Generals, probably living on a medicine regime, what difuse clear actin...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Taxi cartels losing the turf war

Tourists arriving Suvarnabhumi airport experience a normal taxi industry in BKK, later, arriving on ...(Read More)

Police lead Bangla work permit checks

JohnC, promising entertaining talents don't get chance to develope in a society that is strictly...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Taxi cartels losing the turf war

Many people are now voting with their feet there are plenty of alternatives to rip off taxi’s - th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Taxi cartels losing the turf war

A 'concession' implies a payment so who gets it- follow the money! Social media is the way a...(Read More)

4am closing could boost Patong nightlife revenues by B100mn a month

4am closing time is coming! Increasing revenues boosting easily B100mn a month! Does that include t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Taxi cartels losing the turf war

The Phuket News just saying.... again and again and again.... for how many more times???...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Taxi cartels losing the turf war

When Phuket really wants to lift a bit of well known corruption on the Island than it should start w...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
Fastship Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
BDO Phuket
Laguna Phuket Tri
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER

 