No progress in dead baby probe

PHUKET: Police investigating the body of the newborn girl found dumped on temple grounds in Phuket on Friday have made no progress in determining who is the mother or the person who dumped the body.

drugscrimepolitics

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 11 September 2022, 04:05PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The body was found in a black plastic bag at Wat Anuphat Kritsadaram (Wat Ket Ho) in Thung Thong, Kathu, by monks investigating the source of a rotten smell. The bag had been ripped open and the body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Officers are continuing to question monks at the temple, and have checked what CCTV footage is available of the temple’s grounds.

The CCTV footage is far from complete, with many cameras not working, police said.

The body was taken for examination by forensic police officers, who have yet to report their findings.