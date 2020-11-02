There will be some delays along key roads as the ministers visit different parts of the island, a senior officer with the Phuket Provincial Traffic Police told The Phuket News this morning.
“Traffic will be slower and there will be delays today and tomorrow,” the officer said.
Prime Minister Prayut is scheduled to arrive at Phuket International Airport at 2:15pm, after which he will inspect the arrival procedures and screening measures for foreign tourists.
At 3:30pm, PM Prayut will chair a meeting to discuss the economic recovery of Phuket’s tourism sector at the Duangjitt Resort and Spa in Patong.
Patong Police have declined to explain whether any roads in Patong will be closed or affected during the Prime Minister’s visit.
“All drivers please drive carefully during the visit because there are many ministers around Phuket island. Traffic police will manage the traffic as best we can. All drivers please drive slowly and carefully,” the Phuket Provincial Traffic Police officer urged.
