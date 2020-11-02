No Phuket road closures for PM, Cabinet visit

PHUKET: No roads will be closed for the official visit to Phuket by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Cabinet ministers today and tomorrow (Nov 2-3), but Traffic Police are urging motorists to be patient and understanding as motorcades make their way across the island.



By The Phuket News

Monday 2 November 2020, 12:37PM

No roads in Phuket will be closed for the Prime Minister’s visit, but there will be delays, warn Traffic Police. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot / file

There will be some delays along key roads as the ministers visit different parts of the island, a senior officer with the Phuket Provincial Traffic Police told The Phuket News this morning. “Traffic will be slower and there will be delays today and tomorrow,” the officer said. Prime Minister Prayut is scheduled to arrive at Phuket International Airport at 2:15pm, after which he will inspect the arrival procedures and screening measures for foreign tourists. At 3:30pm, PM Prayut will chair a meeting to discuss the economic recovery of Phuket’s tourism sector at the Duangjitt Resort and Spa in Patong. Patong Police have declined to explain whether any roads in Patong will be closed or affected during the Prime Minister’s visit. “All drivers please drive carefully during the visit because there are many ministers around Phuket island. Traffic police will manage the traffic as best we can. All drivers please drive slowly and carefully,” the Phuket Provincial Traffic Police officer urged.