PHUKET: Phuket recorded zero deaths for the sixth day of Seven Days of Danger New Year road-safety campaign, the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) reported this morning (Jan 3).

Wednesday 3 January 2018, 11:17AM

One of the accidents recorded during the period was the lucky escape from serious injury by two women whose car slammed into the back of a parked tour bus early yesterday morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

During the 24-hour period from midnight to midnight on Jan 2, the DDPM recorded eight injuries from eight accidents.

Of the eight accidents, five involved motorbike drivers or passengers not wearing helmets, and two involved drunk driving.

Phuket police report having issued 745 fines for moving violations on Jan 2, as follows:

• 22 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

• 39 fined for not wearing seatbelts

• 245 fined for driving without a licence

• 24 fined for speeding

• 22 fined for running a red light

• 27 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

• 12 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

• 18 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

• 34 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period.

• 302 people fined for not wearing helmets

The latest report by the DDPM brings Phuket’s total official tally for deaths and injuries from road accidents during the Seven Days of Danger campaign to two dead, 39 injured in 39 accidents since the campaign began on Thursday (Dec 28).