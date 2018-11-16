THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

No passport required: Phuket Immigration confirms ‘passport on person’ not required despite ’Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration has confirmed there is no need for foreigners to carry their passports at all times, despite the ongoing ‘Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’ crackdown on illegal foreigners netting 300 foreigners in Phuket last month alone.

immigrationtourism
By Tavee Adam

Saturday 17 November 2018, 09:00AM

An expat tucks his passport into his pocket at Phuket Immigration. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

An expat tucks his passport into his pocket at Phuket Immigration. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The news also follows the Russian Embassy last week strongly advising Russian nationals to carry their passports on their persons at all times while in Thailand.

Phuket Immigration Chief Col Kathathorn Kumthieng this week confirmed to The Phuket News that although the archaic law remains unchanged, requiring foreigners to have their passports at the ready to show officials at any time of day, enforcement of the law in Phuket will be not so strict.

“We are not enforcing this so hard because we know that foreigners and tourists need to relax in our country, so we see no need to annoy them with rules like this,” he said.

However, Col Kathathorn did advise that foreigners carry a copy of their passports with them just in case.

“This could be a photocopy or just a photo of their passport on their phone, which will be useful if something happens and they need to show their ID or if the foreigner is worried about losing their passport.

“With just a copy, any officer can call in the foreigner’s name and passport number and check their current legal status on our database. But if we do require them to show us their actual passport, they can go back to their hotel or their home and get it,” he explained.

Col Kathathorn did point out that any foreigner who is unable to present his or her passport, given reasonable time and opportunity, will be in trouble. At worst case scenario, the foreigner may be arrested and even face deportation.

Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Lt Col Archeep Jaroensuntisuk explained that 300 foreigners had been processed under the ‘Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’ campaign in Phuket in October.

“Of those, 211 had overstayed their visas, with 21 actually arrested and the remaining 190 surrendering themselves,” Col Archeep said.

Col Archeep declined to identify which nationality was the most common for overstays.

However, he added, “In October we also caught 54 people caught for illegally entering the country and 35 others caught for other crimes, including working illegally.”

The ‘Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’ campaign, now 12 months old nationwide, will continue until further notice, Col Archeep confirmed.

“We will continue working on this as (Immigration Chief) Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn has ordered us to pay serious attention in tourist destinations where foreigners are likely to overstay,” he said.

Col Archeep urged foreigners not to be caught out by overstaying their visas.

“Our system has been updated to make it quicker and easier to extend visas. It won’t take a long time to have it done,” he said.

Col Archeep also urged foreigners to not pay any extra unofficial fees – or bribes.

“If any official asks you to pay an extra charge or asks for a tip, I can confirm that we uphold the ‘No Tips’ policy here,” he said.

“If you find any officer doing this, please call 1178 or my personal number 086-7886359,” Col Archeep added.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

CaptainJack69 | 17 November 2018 - 12:15:26 

There has never been any law in Thailand that says anyone needs to carry their passport. There IS a law that EVERYONE needs to be able to prove their identity. For most tourists that means a passport, but a Thai driving license or any other Thai issued document will do. The problem has always been that Thai officials don't understand their own laws and that the law is so flexible.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Foreigners to get visa text alerts
Fake goods raid hits 25 stores in Patong, B42mn in goods seized
Airport managers cleared over ‘slapgate’
Thai AirAsia seeks face scans in Krabi
Over 1,000 arrested in Phuket ‘Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’ clampdown
Airport officers transferred over bribes
Phuket Airport Immigration chief ‘thankful’ for No Tips order
Airport guard’s assault attempt on Chinese tourist worries Prayut
Phuket airport to hold bomb simulation training drill
Phuket Opinion: Passing the baton
Russian Consulate-General to open in Phuket
Phuket Law: Working without a work permit now possible
No special ‘temporary’ driver’s licences for tourists
Phuket Opinion: Foreigners are not the only bad guys!
Foreigners to be tracked by Defence Ministry

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
Harvey Law Corporation
Dream Beach Club
777 Beach Condo
ZUMA Restaurant
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Go Air

 