THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

No pain, no fame: Thai massage could get Unesco status

No pain, no fame: Thai massage could get Unesco status

BANGKOK: At Bangkok's Reclining Buddha temple Krairath Chantrasri says he is a proud custodian of a 2,000-year-old skill - the body-folding, sharp-elbowed techniques of Thai massage, which this week could be added to UNESCO's prestigious heritage list.

culturehealth
By AFP

Wednesday 11 December 2019, 02:36PM

The ancient practice of Thai massage could be added to Unesco's prestigious heritage list. Photo AFP.

The ancient practice of Thai massage could be added to Unesco's prestigious heritage list. Photo AFP.

From upscale Bangkok spas and Phuket beach fronts to modest street-side shophouses, Thai massage, or "nuad Thai," is ubiquitous across the kingdom, where an hour of the back-straightening discipline can cost as little as $5.

This week it may be added to UNESCO's list of "Intangible Cultural Heritage" when the body meets in the Colombian capital of Bogota (December 9-14).

Krairath, who teaches at the Reclining Buddha School inside the famed Wat Pho temple, helps thousands of Thai and foreign students who flock to the centre each year.

The son of a masseuse, he takes great pride in his role sharing the ancient discipline at a temple whose certification is a proud banner for any massage shop.

"I'm a continuation of our collective knowledge," the 40-year-old told AFP.

At Wat Pho's complex, trainees run through a catalogue of moves targeting the body's acupuncture points with thumbs, elbows, knees and feet also incorporating deep stretches and contortions.

Originating in India, doctors and monks were said to have brought these methods 2,500 years ago to Thailand, passing its secrets from master to disciple in temples and later within families.

Under Thailand's King Rama III in the nineteenth century, scholars engraved their knowledge of the field onto the stones of Wat Pho.

But the practice really took off in 1962 thanks to the formation of the school, which has since trained more than 200,000 massage therapists who practice in 145 countries.

Massage employs tens of thousands of Thais.

JW Marriott Phuket

The school's director Preeda Tangtrongchitr says they usually see an uptick of interest from Thais when the economy is bad.

"For many people who are disabled or in debt, this job is an opportunity because it requires no material, only their hands and knowledge," he says.

Today a therapist at a top-end spa can charge around $100 an hour inside Thailand, two or three times more in London, New York or Hong Kong where the Thai massage brand is booming.

But the training is "demanding", says Chilean Sari, a professional masseuse who travelled to Bangkok to learn the discipline.

"The technique is very precise, there are so many things to be aware of," the 34-year-old told AFP, as she made rotations with her palm on a fellow student's skull.

The teachings focus on directing blood circulation around problem areas to solve muscle aches - sometimes drawing winces from clients unaccustomed to the force applied.

Studies have shown it can help relieve back pain, headaches, insomnia and even anxiety.

For Matthieu Rochefolle, a nurse from Lyon, France, adding Thai massage techniques to his repertoire of skills could help his elderly patients aching for relief.

"It could also allow me to earn a little more," he says.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

More warning signs ordered as monkey bites Russian tourist
Headless corpse washed ashore
More MPs face land scrutiny as activist points finger at all major parties
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Search enters Day 4! Unclaimed B10.4 billion? Phuket tourism woes! || December 10
Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands
CanCham to launch Thailand South Chapter in Phuket
Phuket hospital admits fault in baby finger-cutting, to provide free corrective surgery, compensation
Search for missing kayak couple enters Day 4
Underpass concrete falls! Missing kayakers! 23rd dead baby dugong! || December 9
B10bn lottery prizes 'unclaimed'
Power outage to hit Laguna area
Phuket's tourism woes made clear to parliamentary committee
Missing kayaking couple: ‘We must not lose hope,’ says Vice Governor
Phuket sets for ‘Constitution Day’ public holiday
American flees Phuket after dislocating Thai partner’s jaw in jealous rage

 

Phuket community
Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Maybe it’s to many taxi and tuk-tuk in Phuket, not many tourists any more....(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Nice. That will help the tourism industry. Another opportunity for the taxi mafia to rip off the to...(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple enters Day 4

Do the People renting Kayaks not need to have something like a Longtail Speedboat or a Dinghy with a...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

They should have been told to Foxtrot Oscar. Thugs win yet again....(Read More)

Phuket's tourism woes made clear to parliamentary committee

"Toast" is sometimes slang for "Finished." TIT now means "Tourism Is Toast...(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple enters Day 4

A classic statement "I DON'T THINK THEY'VE GONE THAT FAR" With any luck the Thai ...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

So more traffic and more dangerous driving. Phuket Taxi drivers are a detriment to progress in every...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

So, Phuket taxi mafia makes Phuket their private transport state by simply ruling out a shopping cen...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

so now we have how many unemployed shuttle drivers?? central's duty is to their customers and t...(Read More)

Phuket hospital admits fault in baby finger-cutting, to provide free corrective surgery, compensation

Compensation of B100,000 to B240,000 for the finger. Great. But let us remember these amounts, in or...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MYLANDS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Football