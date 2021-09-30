BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
No overseas fans allowed at 2022 Beijing Olympics

LAUSANNE: Next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing will be held without spectators from overseas with tickets restricted to fans living in China because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said yesterday (Sept 29).

COVID-19CoronavirusChinese
By AFP

Thursday 30 September 2021, 11:08AM

The Olympic flag waves at the Aomi Urban Sports Park ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in on July 22, 2021. Photo: AFP

The IOC said only fully vaccinated participants would be exempt from a 21-day quarantine. Athletes who can provide a “justified medical exemption” will have their cases considered.

All attendees will enter a strict bubble upon arrival that covers Games-related areas and stadiums as well as accommodation, catering and the opening and closing ceremonies.

The decisions, announced by the IOC but taken by Chinese organisers, are a foretaste of a package of measures to be released in October designed to prevent the Games from turning into a source of contamination.

Spectators were banned from almost all venues at the Tokyo 2020 Games after it was delayed a year by the global health crisis.

All domestic and international Games participants and workforce in the bubble, known as the “closed-loop management system”, will be tested daily.

The 2022 Beijing Olympics is scheduled for Feb 4-20.

