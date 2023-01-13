No news after Day 6 of search for missing diver

PHUKET: Despite hopes fading, Phuket search and rescue teams continued yesterday (Jan 13) their efforts to locate missing 46-year-old Romanian national Sebastian Emil Somesan, who disappeared during a dive to unblock his boat’s anchor last Sunday (Jan 8).

Safetymarine

By The Phuket News

Saturday 14 January 2023, 08:00AM

Day 6 of the operation started yesterday with a meeting of representatives from relevant agencies and organisations at the search command centre set up at Ya Nui Beach, near Nai Harn. The gathering was chaired by Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos and Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam.

The parties agreed to continue their efforts and keep searching for Mr Somesan using aquabikes, speedboats and rubber dinghies.

While the search effort was ongoing, officials visited Koh Kaew Noi island to offer food to Buddhist monks and pay homage to Buddha’s footprint at Koh Kaew Phitsadan Temple in a merit-making ceremony. Vice Governor Anupap also joined the activity.

Despite all the efforts, the operation to locate Mr Somesan proved fruitless on Day 3 of the search.

Phuket expat Sebastian Emil Somesan was on a diving trip with a Romanian and a Thai friend on Sunday (Jan 8). When the trio went to leave the area, they became aware that the boat anchor had caught on a rock on the seabed and Mr Somesan dived down to free the anchor. The man failed to resurface.

Joining the search efforts have been lifeguards, defense volunteers, rescue workers, officers from Rawai Municipality, Marine Police and personnel from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command as well as local divers.