No new restrictions for UK arrivals

THAILAND: The Foreign Ministry says no restrictions have been imposed against travelling to Thailand from the UK due to the new variant of the coronavirus, as Thailand’s strict COVID-19 screening measures requiring all inbound travellers to be quarantined for 14 days remain effective.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafetytourism

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 6 January 2021, 10:02AM

Disease control officials receive arrivals at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb.

Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat highlighted the fact that four British patients with the newly reported strain of COVID-19 were already in quarantine.

Department of Disease Control chief Opas Karnkawinpong said on Sunday all passengers who were on board the same flight as the four and anyone who had come into contact with them had been located, tested and found to be clear of the virus.

In the wake of the scare, the Ministry of Public Health on Monday (Jan 4) had asked the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to defer the entry of British visitors to the country after the fast-speeding B117 strain was found in the four British nationals entering Thailand on Dec 21.

However, a meeting of the CCSA, chaired by the National Security Council secretary-general, agreed public health should be the basis for considering additional measures for arrivals from the UK and there is still insufficient information regarding the severity and origins of the new strain.

A committee under the CCSA decided to allow the ministry, through Thai embassies and consulates in countries of high risk, to request additional documents from inbound travellers, such as a COVID-19-free certificate for Thai nationals.

Mr Tanee said he advised Thai and foreign nationals who wish to enter Thailand to follow further announcements by Thai embassies or consulates regarding documents required to enter Thailand.

This is to comply with the COVID-19 screening procedure, and not to hinder travelling to the kingdom, he said.