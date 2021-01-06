BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

No new restrictions for UK arrivals

No new restrictions for UK arrivals

THAILAND: The Foreign Ministry says no restrictions have been imposed against travelling to Thailand from the UK due to the new variant of the coronavirus, as Thailand’s strict COVID-19 screening measures requiring all inbound travellers to be quarantined for 14 days remain effective.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafetytourism
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 6 January 2021, 10:02AM

Disease control officials receive arrivals at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb.

Disease control officials receive arrivals at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb.

Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat highlighted the fact that four British patients with the newly reported strain of COVID-19 were already in quarantine.

Department of Disease Control chief Opas Karnkawinpong said on Sunday all passengers who were on board the same flight as the four and anyone who had come into contact with them had been located, tested and found to be clear of the virus.

In the wake of the scare, the Ministry of Public Health on Monday (Jan 4) had asked the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to defer the entry of British visitors to the country after the fast-speeding B117 strain was found in the four British nationals entering Thailand on Dec 21.

However, a meeting of the CCSA, chaired by the National Security Council secretary-general, agreed public health should be the basis for considering additional measures for arrivals from the UK and there is still insufficient information regarding the severity and origins of the new strain.

A committee under the CCSA decided to allow the ministry, through Thai embassies and consulates in countries of high risk, to request additional documents from inbound travellers, such as a COVID-19-free certificate for Thai nationals.

Mr Tanee said he advised Thai and foreign nationals who wish to enter Thailand to follow further announcements by Thai embassies or consulates regarding documents required to enter Thailand.

This is to comply with the COVID-19 screening procedure, and not to hinder travelling to the kingdom, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pub, bar, restaurant COVID-compliance inspections continue
Government buys 35m more AstraZeneca doses
Phuket schools ordered closed
Four Koreans arrested in Phuket, one wanted by Interpol for child porn
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Baby born on side of Phuket road! Phuket Covid cases to be discharged! || January 5
Almost 400 killed during holiday travel
WHO experts tread carefully in hunt for virus’ origins
Baby safe after roadside delivery
Phuket ends Seven Days road-safety campaign with one death
Chalong raid nets over 3,700 meth pills
More rules for illegal migrant amnesty
Most Thais will have COVID jabs, vows PM
Phuket’s three COVID cases all clear, ready to return home
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New Year turtle visits Phuket beach! No Phuket lockdown! Chinese vaccine coming? || January 4
Phuket Town COVID cleanse taken to the streets

 

Phuket community
Almost 400 killed during holiday travel

Due to Covid-19 lesser traffic on the road, but more more 'kills' than a year ago. It proves...(Read More)

Almost 400 killed during holiday travel

More people die in a week on Thai roads that ALL deaths in country from the pandemic since it starte...(Read More)

Baby safe after roadside delivery

Thalang hospital staff refused to deliver the baby because it wasn't the due date even though he...(Read More)

Phuket’s three COVID cases all clear, ready to return home

This virus is very bad. Your borders should be closed to everyone for your protection. Immunise eve...(Read More)

Phuket ends Seven Days road-safety campaign with one death

The DDPM-Phuket, the police...and official mouthpiece. Just a bunch of blah blah blah. All officia...(Read More)

Four Koreans arrested in Phuket, one wanted by Interpol for child porn

Good catch!...congrats to Phuket Immigration officers....(Read More)

Almost 400 killed during holiday travel

Maybe time to call it 7 days of mayhem. Imagine how much higher it would have been with tourist buse...(Read More)

Most Thais will have COVID jabs, vows PM

Disagree Kurt, It would be dump to get vaccinated when your risk to die from Covid is less than 0.00...(Read More)

Most Thais will have COVID jabs, vows PM

As vaccinated people still can infect non vaccinated people it would be dumb not to get vaccinated. ...(Read More)

Thailand to get 2 million doses of China made vaccine

Goldwing, yes China started the pandemic...LOL. Covid 19 was traced back in Italy to SEPTEMBER 2019,...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
K9 Point
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Benihana Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand

 