No new COVID cases nationally for the first time

THAILAND: There were no new infections of COVID-19 reported in Thailand today (May 13), for the first time since the pandemic began to spread here, and no new deaths.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 13 May 2020, 01:33PM

Safe distancing is the norm, as people queue to receive assistance packages at Wat Rakhang Khositaram in Bangkok this morning (May 13), when the government announced there were no new COVID-19 cases over the previous 24 hours. Photo: Chanat Katanyu

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said this morning that the total number of cases remained at 3,017 and the death toll at 56.

“I am happy, along with everyone who has contributed to disease control... We have been doing better since the reopening of business started on May 3,” he said.

Since May 3, the number of new COVID-19 cases reported daily had been in single figures, except for 18 on May 4, he said, and quickly explained the discrepancy.

“Actually May 4 was the first day when Thailand did not have a new case of local infection because the 18 cases found on that day came from quarantine facilities. The no-case announcement today makes the zero-case status official,” Dr Taweesilp said.

He encouraged people to keep taking disease control precautions, mainly through hand washing, using face masks, social distancing and cleaning, to maintain the zero-case situation.

“We can relax, but cannot be reckless... Please keep to the new-normal practices. Finally, we may be among the first countries able to end the hardship brought by this disease,” he said.

Dr Taweesilp said that zero new cases did not come from any leniency in attempts to find infected people. He said that from May 1 health officials had expanded criteria for COVID-19 tests on people, to cover those with mild symptoms.

This month 34,444 people had been tested and only 0.18% of them were positive for COVID-19, he said.

Over the previous 24 hours, 46 more patients had been deemed recovered and discharged, raising the total recovery cases to 2,844, while 117 patients remained at hospitals.

Dr Taweesilp said global COVID-19 cases stood at 4.34 million with 292,893 deaths. The United States had the most cases at 1.41 million and the most deaths at 83,425.