BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

No new COVID cases in Phuket, reports PPHO

No new COVID cases in Phuket, reports PPHO

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has reported that further testing of people believed to have been at high-risk exposure of contracting COVID-19 from the three cases already confirmed on the island have failed to identify any new cases of people infected with the disease.

COVID-19CoronavirushealthMyanmar
By The Phuket News

Saturday 26 December 2020, 12:00PM

Dr Pitakpol Boonyamalik, left, an inspector-general at the Public Health Ministry, at the meeting in Phuket yesterday (Dec 25). Photo: PPHO

Dr Pitakpol Boonyamalik, left, an inspector-general at the Public Health Ministry, at the meeting in Phuket yesterday (Dec 25). Photo: PPHO

Dr Pitakpol Boonyamalik, left, an inspector-general at the Public Health Ministry, at the meeting in Phuket yesterday (Dec 25). Photo: PPHO

Dr Pitakpol Boonyamalik, left, an inspector-general at the Public Health Ministry, at the meeting in Phuket yesterday (Dec 25). Photo: PPHO

Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Thanit Sermkaew at the meeting yesterday (Dec 25). Photo: PPHO

Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Thanit Sermkaew at the meeting yesterday (Dec 25). Photo: PPHO

Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Chalermpong Sukontapol at the meeting yesterday (Dec 25). Photo: PPHO

Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Chalermpong Sukontapol at the meeting yesterday (Dec 25). Photo: PPHO

The PPHO report.

The PPHO report.

« »

According to a PPHO report released late yesterday (Dec25), a total of 197 people were identified as high-risk candidates of contracting the disease from the initial confirmed case, a resident in Kathu who contracted COVID-19 after attending a big bike rally on Koh Lanta, where he came into direct contact with a man from Samut Sakhon who was later confirmed to be infected.

Of the 197, two confirmed cases had been identified – the man’s two sons.

All three, the man and his two sons, are still under hospital care, the PPHO noted.

Testing had so far confirmed that 159 of the high-risk candidates were not infected with COVID-19, the PPHO reported.

However, 36 people were still waiting for tests, it added.

The updated report came as Dr Pitakpol Boonyamalik, an inspector-general at the Public Health Ministry, arrived on the island yesterday to be briefed on the COVID situation in Phuket. Dr Pitakpol was told that in total 230 people were deemed to be at risk of contracting COVID-19 from the man who had travelled to Koh Lanta.

Of note, Khunnatham Wittaya School in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, closed on Friday immediately after it found that a student was in close contact with an infected person who had been to a big bike event on Koh Lanta, Krabi province. Parents were told to urgently pick their children up at the school. The school was on Friday closed until Jan 3 so it can be disinfected.

Specifically regarding the checking of all migrant workers on the island in response to the outbreak that began in the fishing port area of Samut Sakhon, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Dr Pitakpol was informed that so far no confirmed cases of migrant workers had been found in Phuket after 21,203 workers had been screened at 434 camps, residences and workplaces, including 126 workers who had recently returned from Samut Sakhon province.

Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers

“People should monitor the situation, and help each other to monitor and watch for any foreign workers who might be infected fleeing to Phuket, and notify community leaders immediately In order to continue helping to prevent the spread of infection,” Dr Pitakpol said.

Dr Pitakpol pointed out that foreign tourists were still allowed to enter the country, especially tourists looking to use the wellness and healthcare services available, despite the current Samut Sakhon situation.

However, he also pointed out that conditions of entering the country must be enforced.

Dr Pitakpol was informed that Phuket currently has 23 hotels that have been approved to operate as Alternative Local Quarantine (ALQ) venues and three hospitals have been contracted to provide medical services for those ALQs: the Phuket Provincial Hospital (also called the PPAO or OrBorJor Hospital), Bangkok Hospital Phuket and Bangkok Hospital Siriroj.

“We must still emphasize the importance of social distancing as part of the New Normal, and not be careless. We must not panic, but not let our guard down,” Dr Pitakpol said.

“People must wear face masks or a cloth mask [covering their nose and mouth] and carry alcohol gel to wash their hands, especially in areas where foreigners from Myanmar live and work and in any areas where people congregate,” he added.

Dr Pitakpol also pointed out that to help counter the spread of COVID-19, the government had extended the Emergency Decree until Jan 15, 2021.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong tsunami memorial service falls to COVID events ban
TAT joins launch of new ASQ/ALQ booking platform
Blue Tree reopens ahead of the holiday season
Phuket Marine Chief issues COVID, New Year safety order
More long weekends to stimulate travel
Fresh lockdown warning
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai border-breach investigation? Phuket sport events cancelled! || December 25
Phuket COVID cases remain at three
Tiger, leopard pelts seized at Bangkok hotel
Merry Christmas, Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Two more Phuket Covid infections? Ex-Phuket prosecutors face corruption charges! || December 24
Mass sports events added to banned Phuket events
Australian women business leaders receive Australian Consul support
No lockdown, but COVID-control zoning of provinces
Migrant workers banned from entering or leaving Phuket

 

Phuket community
Fresh lockdown warning

Many have mixed feelings reading Thai Government drumming on Myanmar immigrant workers, make them th...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

J-12, Germans have excellent healthcare system provided and insured. The Germans coming to Thailand...(Read More)

Fresh lockdown warning

Minister Phipat announced 'Holiday Stimulus', every month in 2021 a long holiday to travel a...(Read More)

Merry Christmas, Phuket

Sad pathetic Phuket News removes comments it doesn't like. What ever happened to the media mantr...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

J-12 comment of:.."But merely one of a choice".. is a truth as a cow. An 'open door...(Read More)

ONWR tackles Phuket’s long-term water supply woes

@J P Jones. We may expect Government intentions/'attempts' to work on 'water guaranty pr...(Read More)

PM mulls party bans after COVID outbreak

Thailand just not want to spend money buying by USA AFD certified Pfizer & Moderna vaccines. Co...(Read More)

PM mulls party bans after COVID outbreak

Red yesterday early morning in BP that Thai Government not start vaccination before mid year 2021. T...(Read More)

‘We cannot stop them all’

Thailand has about 1800 Generals and many thousands of army men. This large army is for defending th...(Read More)

Free tests for at-risk groups as PM plans illegal migrant smuggling crackdown

General PM Prayut must know that illegal human smuggling Thai gangs are often collaborating State of...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Property in Phuket
Benihana Phuket
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
K9 Point
HeadStart International School Phuket

 