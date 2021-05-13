The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

No need for jab to be approved by WHO, says FDA

No need for jab to be approved by WHO, says FDA

THAILAND: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed that each country has the right to register COVID-19 vaccines that will be used by their people without relying on a vaccine list approved by World Health Organisation (WHO).

CoronavirusCOVID-19Vaccine
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 13 May 2021, 07:57AM

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration health workers administer COVID vaccine to people living in Klong Toey earlier this month. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration health workers administer COVID vaccine to people living in Klong Toey earlier this month. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Secretary-General of the FDA Paisarn Dunkum said COVID-19 vaccines approved according to the WHO Emergency Use Listing Procedure (EUL) are for use under the Covax initiative. The procedure can also be used as a reference when considering COVID-19 vaccine registration in countries with an incomplete vaccine regulatory system, he said.

The doctor insisted it did not mean that vaccines outside WHO’s list were substandard, saying vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson had all been registered in countries such as the UK, the US and some European countries before they were approved by WHO EUL.

Thailand had a vaccine regulatory system approved by WHO’s Prequalification Programme and was a member of the Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme, the doctor said. The country was therefore able to register COVID-19 vaccines by itself, he said, adding Thailand had registered AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine before it was approved by WHO EUL.

CoronaVac, Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine, has been approved by over 45 countries worldwide. It passes WHO’s efficacy threshold with over 50% efficacy against infection, 100% efficacy against preventing fatalities and 77.9% efficacy to prevent hospitalisation from severe symptoms.

Brightview Center

In Chile, CoronaVac is 67% effective in preventing symptomatic infections, 85% in preventing hospitalisation, 89% in preventing the infected from entering ICUs and 80% in preventing death, according to WHO.

COVID-19 vaccines approved by the FDA were safe and effective against COVID-19, he said.

The administration has approved three COVID-19 vaccines including AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Moderna’s vaccine is under review, according to the FDA chief.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ministry promises ‘walk-in’ virus shots
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket closures extended, foreigners face deportation over gatherings || May 12
Phuket COVID restrictions extended, foreigners breaking order face expulsion
Phuket suffers first death in current COVID outbreak
Affluent turning to overseas vaccination tours
Bail approved for ‘Penguin’, ‘Ammy’
Woman found dead in car south of Patong
Bangkok targets 5m in mass inoculation drive
Cabinet approves extra funding for two relief packages
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid deaths hits daily record, again as foreigners charged for gathering || May 10
China demands cancellation of UN meeting on Uyghurs
Phuket Immigration opens Cherng Talay office
Electricity outage to affect south of Patong
Brits fined B6,000 in Phuket for illegal family gathering of six
Sinovac jabs safe for over 60s, says China study

 

Phuket community
Phuket COVID restrictions extended, foreigners breaking order face expulsion

...after quarantine time only regimental guided moving around at ordered Phuket areas only. RTP, dis...(Read More)

Phuket COVID restrictions extended, foreigners breaking order face expulsion

A suspicious attack on foreigners while returning flying-in Thai, and illegal walking-in border cros...(Read More)

Phuket COVID restrictions extended, foreigners breaking order face expulsion

And this place is hoping to lure foreign tourists soon?! Surely a "Boycott Phuket" moveme...(Read More)

Phuket COVID restrictions extended, foreigners breaking order face expulsion

Is this the same governor who allowed plane loads of HISOs from Bangkok to come to Phuket to party a...(Read More)

July 1 is still on: Phuket Governor

ALQ quarantine was changed back to 15 days, from now on until July 1st. And I don’t think they wi...(Read More)

Phuket COVID restrictions extended, foreigners breaking order face expulsion

My previous posts were not clear. One person meeting another person could be regarded as a gathering...(Read More)

Phuket COVID restrictions extended, foreigners breaking order face expulsion

This guy seems to be getting more and more xenophobic. Does a Governor actually have the leagal righ...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first death in current COVID outbreak

Sorry to hear of anyone dying but Dr Kusak expressed concern for a cluster of infections centred on...(Read More)

Phuket COVID restrictions extended, foreigners breaking order face expulsion

Eid Mubarak!...(Read More)

Phuket COVID restrictions extended, foreigners breaking order face expulsion

So how many Muslim Thais will be gathering in homes for eid Il fitr tomorrow night? Just saying ! ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Thai Residential
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
Dan About Thailand

 