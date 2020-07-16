No more SSO payout for jobless subscribers

BANGKOK: The board of the Social Security Office (SSO) has opposed extending its relief compensation scheme to subscribers made jobless as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a board member.

Labour Minister MR Chatu Mongol Sonakul, pictured here attending the opening of a ’Tu Pan Suk’ community pantry, requested the extra social security payments earlier this year. Photo: NNT

The members of the board, chaired by labour permanent secretary Suthee Sukosol, voiced their opposition at a meeting on Tuesday, reports the Bangkok Post.

They did not want the compensation, drawn from the Social Security Fund (SSF), extended to assist jobless subscribers until the end of the year, as requested by Labour Minister MR Chatu Mongol Sonakul.

The SSO had sought additional financial assistance for its 86,128 members who worked less than 26 days before losing jobs. The law limits the office from compensating such workers at 62% of daily wages, which for most is less than B5,000 a month.

According to the board, the SSF finished paying the compensation three months ago. The compensation had been paid out to allow the employers time to revive their businesses and get back on their feet before they can rehire workers.

The compensation cost the fund about B12 billion. Extending it until the end of the year could destabilise the financial standing of the fund, according to the source.

However, Theerawit Wongpet, a board member, said the issue will be considered in detail in the next board meeting on July 30.