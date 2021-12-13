BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
No more maximum COVID control zones

BANGKOK: All maximum COVID-19 control zones will be lifted and the number of tourism pilot zones increased from Thursday (Dec 16) this week.

By Bangkok Post

Monday 13 December 2021, 04:44PM

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, announces changes to COVID-19 control zoning in a broadcast from Government House today (Dec 13). Photo: Screenshot

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said today (Dec 13) that red zones of maximum control will be lifted in all 23 declared provinces, reports the Bangkok Post.

The number of provinces declared control zones (orange zones) will increase from 23 to 39.

High surveillance zones (yellow zones) will rise from 24 provinces to 30 provinces.

The number of blue-coded tourism pilot zones would increase from seven to eight - all of Chon Buri (the 23rd red zone), Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Krabi, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phangnga and Phuket.

Some provinces had some districts declared as tourism pilot zones, and altogether tourist pilot zones would exist in 26 provinces.

In addition, Bung Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Trat (Khlong Yai district), Sa Kaeo (Muang and Aranyaprathet districts), Mukdahan (Muang district) and Ubon Ratchathani (Muang and Sirindhorn districts) will become tourism pilot zones on Jan 1.

“We have waited long to see this picture of relaxed controls to facilitate business and activities,” Dr Taweesilp said.

The ending of red zones means eased restrictions on the number of participants at activities, sports and meeting venues

The 39 provinces that will be orange (control) zones will be - Khon Kaen, Chanthaburi, Chachoengsao, Chumphon, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Trang, Trat, Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Pattani, Prachin Buri, Ayutthaya, Phatthalung, Phitsanulok, Phetchaburi, Phetchabun, Mae Hong Son, Yala, Ranong, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri, Lampang, Lamphun, Satun, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Songkhla, Sa Kaeo, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Surat Thani, Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani.

In orange zones, alcohol consumption is still banned at eateries. Enclosed amusement areas and water parks remain closed at malls.

The 30 provinces that are yellow (high surveillance) zones will be - Kalasin, Kamphaeng Phet, Chai Nat, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Sawan, Nan, Bung Kan, Buri Ram, Phichit, Phayao, Phrae, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Roi Et, Loei, Si Sa Ket, Sakon Nakhon, Samut Songkhram, Sing Buri, Sukhothai, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Uttaradit, Uthai Thani, Ang Thong and Amnat Charoen.

