BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

No Mercy for disqualified Yan as he loses UFC belt

No Mercy for disqualified Yan as he loses UFC belt

MMA: Petr Yan lost his UFC bantamweight championship to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday (Mar 6) due to disqualification, the first time that a UFC belt has changed hands in such a manner.

MMAMuay-Thai
By Ben Tirebuck

Monday 8 March 2021, 10:25AM

Petr Yan in training at Tiger Muay Thai & MMA Training Camp in Chalong. Photo: Hip Panakom Santayanon.

Petr Yan in training at Tiger Muay Thai & MMA Training Camp in Chalong. Photo: Hip Panakom Santayanon.

In the fourth round, Yan, known as ‘No Mercy’, delivered an illegal knee strike to Sterling’s head, who was in a grounded position at the time of contact, before referee Mark Smith intervened and waived the contest, meaning Yan forfeited the title.

Phuket-based Yan, who trains at Tiger Muay Thai & MMA Training Camp in Chalong, claimed in the post-fight interview he did not mean to strike with the knee.

“I don’t even know what to say,” the 27-year-old Yan said.

“Of course, if his knee was on the ground, he was grounded opponent, but I didn’t do it intentionally. There is a belt on the line and you make mistakes,” he added.

It appeared there was some confusion with instructions being relayed from Yan’s corner while Sterling was grounded, with claims that one of his coaches had urged him to strike.

“To be honest, I didn’t really understand what they were yelling, I was just focused on the hands, and throwing the knee when he would be up,” Yan said.

“For a while I thought I did everything right and that he was knocked out.”

The 31-year-old Jamaican-American Sterling, who broke down in tears in the ring after Smith had stopped the contest, was visibily shaken and took a while to regain his senses. His trainer had to physically hold him up when the fight outcome was delivered and the newly crowned champion threw the belt on the Octagon canvas soon after UFC president Dana White had wrapped it around his waist. Shortly after he went to hopsital for a thorough check-up.

“Not the way I ever want to win a fight. It was close, competitive and filled with action. I felt the knee was intentional, especially after the ref announced I was a downed opponent, so I didn’t expect to be hit. Yan is a bad dude! WE WILL DO IT AGAIN!” Sterling said via Twitter after the fight.

Yan took to Twitter himself to exclaim: “I apologize and wish speedy recovery to @funkmasterMMA. I didn’t mean to throw an illegal strike, I just made a big mistake and paid for it.”

White said he would like a rematch between Sterling and Yan to be booked “as soon as possible.”

“I hope we’re gonna have a rematch soon,” Yan said in the post-fight interview.

“I would be very upset if there is no rematch,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man Utd shatter City’s winning run, Liverpool crisis mounts
Will it be derby day blues for the Reds?
Vagabonds Academy boosts Phuket rugby profile
Blue Canyon and Golf Impact Center sign MoU to drive youth development
Fresh UFC deal, new opponent for Phuket’s Loma
Boundaries are ‘limitless’, says USA Cricket chief
Phuket Yacht Club confirms 2021 sailors regatta
Euro 2020 shrouded in uncertainty 100 days before kick-off
Robertson rampage sets up series decider
Football power by 2050? China dream totters on shaky foundations
Man Utd frustrated in Chelsea stalemate, Bale stars for Spurs
Diogo treble puts Rabbits within one win of glory
America’s Cup on hold amid New Zealand’s COVID lockdown
Pivac sets Wales sights on bigger prize after Triple Crown triumph
Muay Thai to be included at 2023 European Games

 

Phuket community
Activist charged B6m for removing plants at Democracy Monument

I'd love to know who had the initial contract to supply plants worth B6m. Someone's brother&...(Read More)

African wildcat ‘Julie’ missing again

Great outcome, might be time to construct a secure run for the cat....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Hearing the message loud and clear

This appears to be excessive. It makes me wonder if someone did not pay someone a little money on th...(Read More)

Activist charged B6m for removing plants at Democracy Monument

I am sure that student is wise asking to see the original bill of the small plants. Perhaps a few th...(Read More)

How do you like my island, Mr Bond?

Great itinerary! This is a direct COPY of other companies who have been here much longer. On the pl...(Read More)

New plan proposed for hotel quarantine

This helps a selected group of hotels (no corruption involved I'm sure) and no one else as the v...(Read More)

New plan proposed for hotel quarantine

Thai still refuse to understand that they need tourists. Tourists don't need Thailand. Stop seei...(Read More)

Governor orders Phuket Town nightclub closed for five years

I'm guessing some "official" parlayed this into an awesome opportunity. Scrap the noi...(Read More)

Governor orders Phuket Town nightclub closed for five years

Not what you know but who you know....(Read More)

New plan proposed for hotel quarantine

Good for the smokers ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Lean On Me Live Fest
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dewa Phuket Resort
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
QSI Cooking 2021
Brightview Center
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design

 