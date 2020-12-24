BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
No lockdown, but COVID-control zoning of provinces

No lockdown, but COVID-control zoning of provinces

BANGKOK: There will be no national lockdown but COVID-19 control zoning is being imposed, based on the number and degree of new cases, with New Year celebrations permitted only under strict conditions, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced today (Dec 24).

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 24 December 2020, 02:34PM

Workers continue to clean the Central Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon province, which has been declared a red zone, for maximum COVID-19 control, under new guidelines announced today (Dec 24). Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool / Bangkok Post

Workers continue to clean the Central Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon province, which has been declared a red zone, for maximum COVID-19 control, under new guidelines announced today (Dec 24). Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool / Bangkok Post

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said there are four zones for COVID-19 control measures now being applied to provinces, effective immediately, reports the Bangkok Post.

The zones are: 

- Red zone: maximum control, considerable number of COVID-19 cases

- Orange zone: control zone, more than 10 cases and rising.

- Yellow zone: high surveillance, with no more than 10 cases and control possible.

- Green zone: surveillance, with no cases or likelihood of infection.

The red zone, maximum control, presently covers only Samut Sakhon province, the epicentre of the latest COVID-19 outbreak, he said.

In this zone, infected and at-risk people as well as at-risk businesses and activities are quickly identified. Infected people are admitted to a field hospital and at-risk people are quarantined.

At-risk premises are closed or have operating hours limited. Transport of migrant workers out of the area is banned. Transport of Thais is restricted while impacts on business and industries are limited. Work from home is maximized.

Education moves online. Crowd activities are banned. Maximum COVID-19 prevention is imposed at workplaces, factories and workers’ dormitories.

Fishing continues but fishermen and seafood must be subject to active COVID-19 tests. Affected people are rehabilitated.

Measures in the three other zones are gradually relaxed in accordance with the degree of COVID-19 infection. The transport of migrant workers out of an orange zone is banned.

The control zone (orange) covers provinces surrounding Samut Sakhon - Bangkok, Samut Songkhram, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom.*

The high surveillance zone (yellow) comprises 25 provinces - Saraburi, Samut Prakan, Suphan Buri, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Uttaradit, Chachoengsao, Kamphaeng Phet, Phetchabun, Ayutthaya, Phuket, Phetchaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachin Buri, Krabi, Khon Kaen, Chai Nat, Udon Thani, Phichit, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Sawan and Ang Thong.

The surveillance zone (green) applies to provinces without an infected case.

Dr Taweesilp said New Year celebrations are banned in the maximum control zone, unless entirely online. Parties can be held in the control zone, on the condition the number of  attendees is limited.

Celebrations can be organised in the two other zones, but must be downsized and no crowded gatherings allowed.

Dr Taweesilp said the zone control designations of the various provinces could change,  depending on the situation there.

* Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (Dec 23) issued an order for employers of migrant workers to not move any migrant workers into or out of the province. See story here.

