PHUKET: The flame has flickered out on the annual ‘Light Up Phuket’ tsunami memorial event – held at Patong Beach on the night of Dec 26 each year to commemorate the lives lost to the Asian Tsunami 14 years ago.

disasters

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 26 December 2018, 01:29PM

The focus is now to raise awareness through the tsunami-education exhibition, Mayor Chalermluck said. Photo: Patong Municipality

People gathered at Patong Beach this morning to remember those lost to the devastating waves that struck our shores 14 years ago. Photo: Patong Municipality

The candle-lit ceremony has been removed from the formal schedule of events for annual commemoration to those lost to the devastating waves that struck our shores, Patong Mayor Chalermsak Kebsup confirmed to The Phuket News today.

Instead, the main memorial event was held this morning, at the traditional location of Loma Park at 9am.

The candle-lighting event was removed from the official annual commemoration in order to reduce the emotional impact of those still suffering from the loss that the tsunami brought, Mayor Chalermsak said.

“We also want to focus on raising awareness by having people and tourists see the tsunami-education exhibition,” she added.

“We still held a memorial event this morning, placing wreaths and observing silence for those killed, instead of lighting candles in remembrance of the disaster,” Mayor Chalermsak said.

Meanwhile, ceremonies to mark the 14th anniversary of the 2004 Asian Tsunami began this morning (Dec 26) with a multi-faith service at the Tsunami Memorial Wall near Mai Khao Beach.

The services, which started at 9am, were attended by about 30 people, including local officials, residents and tourists.