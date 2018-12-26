THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

No ‘Light Up Phuket’ to be held as part of annual Patong Tsunami Memorial event

PHUKET: The flame has flickered out on the annual ‘Light Up Phuket’ tsunami memorial event – held at Patong Beach on the night of Dec 26 each year to commemorate the lives lost to the Asian Tsunami 14 years ago.

disasters
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 26 December 2018, 01:29PM

The candle-lighting event was removed from the official annual commemoration in order to reduce the emotional impact of those still suffering from the loss that the tsunami brought, Mayor Chalermsak said. Photo: Patong Municipality

The candle-lighting event was removed from the official annual commemoration in order to reduce the emotional impact of those still suffering from the loss that the tsunami brought, Mayor Chalermsak said. Photo: Patong Municipality

People gathered at Patong Beach this morning to remember those lost to the devastating waves that struck our shores 14 years ago. Photo: Patong Municipality

People gathered at Patong Beach this morning to remember those lost to the devastating waves that struck our shores 14 years ago. Photo: Patong Municipality

People gathered at Patong Beach this morning to remember those lost to the devastating waves that struck our shores 14 years ago. Photo: Patong Municipality

People gathered at Patong Beach this morning to remember those lost to the devastating waves that struck our shores 14 years ago. Photo: Patong Municipality

People gathered at Patong Beach this morning to remember those lost to the devastating waves that struck our shores 14 years ago. Photo: Patong Municipality

People gathered at Patong Beach this morning to remember those lost to the devastating waves that struck our shores 14 years ago. Photo: Patong Municipality

People gathered at Patong Beach this morning to remember those lost to the devastating waves that struck our shores 14 years ago. Photo: Patong Municipality

People gathered at Patong Beach this morning to remember those lost to the devastating waves that struck our shores 14 years ago. Photo: Patong Municipality

People gathered at Patong Beach this morning to remember those lost to the devastating waves that struck our shores 14 years ago. Photo: Patong Municipality

People gathered at Patong Beach this morning to remember those lost to the devastating waves that struck our shores 14 years ago. Photo: Patong Municipality

The focus is now to raise awareness through the tsunami-education exhibition, Mayor Chalermluck said. Photo: Patong Municipality

The focus is now to raise awareness through the tsunami-education exhibition, Mayor Chalermluck said. Photo: Patong Municipality

The focus is now to raise awareness through the tsunami-education exhibition, Mayor Chalermluck said. Photo: Patong Municipality

The focus is now to raise awareness through the tsunami-education exhibition, Mayor Chalermluck said. Photo: Patong Municipality

The focus is now to raise awareness through the tsunami-education exhibition, Mayor Chalermluck said. Photo: Patong Municipality

The focus is now to raise awareness through the tsunami-education exhibition, Mayor Chalermluck said. Photo: Patong Municipality

The focus is now to raise awareness through the tsunami-education exhibition, Mayor Chalermluck said. Photo: Patong Municipality

The focus is now to raise awareness through the tsunami-education exhibition, Mayor Chalermluck said. Photo: Patong Municipality

The focus is now to raise awareness through the tsunami-education exhibition, Mayor Chalermluck said. Photo: Patong Municipality

The focus is now to raise awareness through the tsunami-education exhibition, Mayor Chalermluck said. Photo: Patong Municipality

The focus is now to raise awareness through the tsunami-education exhibition, Mayor Chalermluck said. Photo: Patong Municipality

The focus is now to raise awareness through the tsunami-education exhibition, Mayor Chalermluck said. Photo: Patong Municipality

The focus is now to raise awareness through the tsunami-education exhibition, Mayor Chalermluck said. Photo: Patong Municipality

The focus is now to raise awareness through the tsunami-education exhibition, Mayor Chalermluck said. Photo: Patong Municipality

The focus is now to raise awareness through the tsunami-education exhibition, Mayor Chalermluck said. Photo: Patong Municipality

The focus is now to raise awareness through the tsunami-education exhibition, Mayor Chalermluck said. Photo: Patong Municipality

The focus is now to raise awareness through the tsunami-education exhibition, Mayor Chalermluck said. Photo: Patong Municipality

The focus is now to raise awareness through the tsunami-education exhibition, Mayor Chalermluck said. Photo: Patong Municipality

The candle-lit ceremony has been removed from the formal schedule of events for annual commemoration to those lost to the devastating waves that struck our shores, Patong Mayor Chalermsak Kebsup confirmed to The Phuket News today.

Instead, the main memorial event was held this morning, at the traditional location of Loma Park at 9am.

The candle-lighting event was removed from the official annual commemoration in order to reduce the emotional impact of those still suffering from the loss that the tsunami brought, Mayor Chalermsak said.

“We also want to focus on raising awareness by having people and tourists see the tsunami-education exhibition,” she added.

QSI International School Phuket

“We still held a memorial event this morning, placing wreaths and observing silence for those killed, instead of lighting candles in remembrance of the disaster,” Mayor Chalermsak said.

Meanwhile, ceremonies to mark the 14th anniversary of the 2004 Asian Tsunami began this morning (Dec 26) with a multi-faith service at the Tsunami Memorial Wall near Mai Khao Beach.

The services, which started at 9am, were attended by about 30 people, including local officials, residents and tourists.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Approved: medical weed, same-sex unions! Army Lt. robs bank! 14 years after tsunami! || Dec. 26
Life and death choices for Indonesia tsunami victims
Indonesia rescuers scramble to reach isolated tsunami-struck towns
Sick, hungry Indonesia tsunami survivors cram shelters
Thai Govt calls for reports of persons believed missing in Indonesian tsunami
Another tsunami could hit Indonesia, experts warn as death toll hits 281
’Volcano’ tsunami death toll jumps to least 168
‘Volcano’ tsunami kills at least 62 in Indonesia
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Doomed ‘Phoenix’ substandard: international experts
Into the light: Inspection of ‘Phoenix’ wreck unveils details, inconsistencies
Investigators given seven days to inspect ‘Phoenix’ wreck
Visitor numbers down in Oct as Chinese stay away
Phoenix under armed guard as concrete blocks ballast exposed
Czech tsunami victim searching for Thais who saved her

 

Phuket community
Passenger handed B5k reward for reporting ‘multitasking’ bus driver

.... it's truly amazing how many cops are on the streets when a VIP is in town, but you're r...(Read More)

Phuket Excise Chief denies alcohol sales tax jump, warns of possible ‘fake officials’

With so many CCTV cameras in those areas and locations, it should not be difficult and identify thes...(Read More)

Another tsunami could hit Indonesia, experts warn as death toll hits 281

Death toll now 400 over, hundreds missing, more than 1500 wounded. The existing tsunami buoy warning...(Read More)

Passenger handed B5k reward for reporting ‘multitasking’ bus driver

... Correct, the Thai not live in a police state, they live since 2014 in a 'army state'. A...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

W - by his own admission operates a tourism business, he has a vested interest in pumping up Phuket ...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

Hey W, I bet you anything the reason Phuket's roads are so clogged up by crap drivers they drive...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

On Phuket International airport Immigration not functions according international standards (rude, u...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

Arrive at the international airport and your first experience in Phuket is a grumpy immigration offi...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

Good swim against the tide of contrary comments and stats enunciated in the article Pauly, but goo...(Read More)

Indian tourists heading to Phuket airport in van slammed by BMW

...Police don't have to mention anything. From the scant info of the accident, how is it possibl...(Read More)

 

777 Beach Condo
Tile-it
Go Air
Harvey Law Corporation
Thai Residential
Dream Beach Club
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant
Thailand Yacht Show
HeadStart International School Phuket

 