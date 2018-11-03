PHUKET: Officials from various Phuket government agencies joined together yesterday to carry out random inspections on fishing boats at Rassada Pier looking for cases of illegal employment, working conditions and human trafficking.

crimemurdermarinemilitary

By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 November 2018, 12:29PM

Officials carry out their inspections against IUU fishing in Phuket yesterday. Photo: PR Dept

Officials carry out their inspections against IUU fishing in Phuket yesterday. Photo: PR Dept

Officials carry out their inspections against IUU fishing in Phuket yesterday. Photo: PR Dept

No irregularities were found during the course of the officials’ inspections.

Capt Suthep Toim, commander of the Region 8 Marine Police, led officials to inspect Phuket’s fishing boats at Rassada Pier, and also one out at sea, at 3:30pm yesterday (Nov 2).

The first boat to be inspected at Rassada Pier was the 108.5-ton Sirinamchok 8. On board officials found three mechanics, the captain, 26 Myanmar workers and one Cambodian.

No irregularities were found.

The next boat inspected was the 108.5-ton Ponprasert 111 at 4pm. There were 36 crews members on board including three mechanics, the captain and 32 Cambodians.

Again, no irregularities were found.

During the course of their inspections, officials repeated to business operators fishing labor laws, especially employment of fishermen, as the country looks to solve the problems of IUU fishing and human trafficking within the fishing industry.