No irregularities found in latest Phuket IUU fishing inspection

PHUKET: Officials from various Phuket government agencies joined together yesterday to carry out random inspections on fishing boats at Rassada Pier looking for cases of illegal employment, working conditions and human trafficking.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 November 2018, 12:29PM

Officials carry out their inspections against IUU fishing in Phuket yesterday. Photo: PR Dept

No irregularities were found during the course of the officials’ inspections.

Capt Suthep Toim, commander of the Region 8 Marine Police, led officials to inspect Phuket’s fishing boats at Rassada Pier, and also one out at sea, at 3:30pm yesterday (Nov 2).

The first boat to be inspected at Rassada Pier was the 108.5-ton Sirinamchok 8. On board officials found three mechanics, the captain, 26 Myanmar workers and one Cambodian.

No irregularities were found.

The next boat inspected was the 108.5-ton Ponprasert 111 at 4pm. There were 36 crews members on board including three mechanics, the captain and 32 Cambodians.

Again, no irregularities were found.

During the course of their inspections, officials repeated to business operators fishing labor laws, especially employment of fishermen, as the country looks to solve the problems of IUU fishing and human trafficking within the fishing industry.

 

 

Kurt | 06 November 2018 - 10:54:37 

Sorry khun Dek, there was no mispronouncing  or misspelling. I wrote the word on paper. It is just that the thai friend could not find it in google. That is all.

Rorri_2 | 06 November 2018 - 05:56:23 

Dek, you would gain some credibility if you provided the word, not just criticize. Or is criticizing the only thing you are capable of.

DeKaaskopp | 05 November 2018 - 17:10:23 

K,maybe you mispronounced or misspelled the word,that's why he couldn't find it. It's not an extraordinary word in Thai and usually easy to google.

Kurt | 05 November 2018 - 15:54:37 

Two, just 108 tons fishing vessels , both with 'just' 28-36 crewmembers only. Wow, so many.  hehehe.  Such vessel ( more tonnage actually) in EU would only have 6-8 crew members. What a technical backward doings.Total absence of modern fishing doings and technics. No feeling to become 2018?

Kurt | 05 November 2018 - 13:58:07 

@ Khun Bojon. I had dinner with a thai friend. I asked him what is the thai word for 'responsibility' . He did google in his iPhone and could not find it. ( this is not a joke).
And,... thai dislike 'international standards', as it is not thai but from farang world outside Thailand. Can't be good.

bojon | 05 November 2018 - 11:43:53 

NO, no Rorri, Thai must take responsibility themselves.  No supervision by others than thai themselves.  I am sure Thai will be able to show their capacity to live up to international standards, if trade shall continue.

Rorri_2 | 05 November 2018 - 06:00:46 

The only way to have any credibility would be to have an international organisation carry out these inspections, with NO Thais involved at any level.

bojon | 04 November 2018 - 10:04:22 

Referring to my earlier comment, these sailors should belong to a trade union whose elected officials should know the realities and take part in the inspection, otherwise, the EU should not approve of the results of this Inspection.

bojon | 04 November 2018 - 09:52:12 

You may wonder if the inspectors under the eyes of the captail asked the employees, if they had any complaints.  Who would dare have any?

