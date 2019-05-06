Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

No injuries reported in Wichit housing fire

PHUKET: Fire broke out in a residential accommodation on the Chao Fa Suan Luang Rd in Wichit earlier today, reducing traffic along the busy road to a crawl.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 6 May 2019, 02:51PM

No people were reported injured from the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

No people were reported injured from the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

No people were reported injured from the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

No people were reported injured from the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

No people were reported injured from the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

No people were reported injured from the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

No people were reported injured from the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

No people were reported injured from the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

No people were reported injured from the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

No people were reported injured from the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

No people were reported injured from the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

No people were reported injured from the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

No people were reported injured from the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

No people were reported injured from the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

No people were reported injured from the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

No people were reported injured from the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

No people were reported injured from the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

No people were reported injured from the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefighters were called to the scene, behind the Hong Tae Salapao shop, just after midday.

Several fire teams along with fire trucks arrived at the scene to find smoke pouring out of the building..

Firefighters have cleared the building and extinguished the fire.

Splash Beach Club

No people were injured as a result of the fire, firefighters confirmed.

However, they have yet to confirm the extent of the damage or the cause of the fire.

Traffic flow past the scene has been restored to normal.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Six arrested for Hi-Lo gambling, rest flee into rubber plantation
Phuket holds mass cleanup in honour HM The King
Phuket Opinion: Saving the village
Merit-making ceremony held at Wat Phra Thong to pay respect to His Majesty the King
Phuket water storage to be upgraded as emergency supplies continue
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Royal Coronation of His Majesty the King! Phuket braces for stormy weekend? || May 3
Rent dispute Brit to be deported
Truck takes down 7 power poles causing blackout in Chalong
British man stabbed over Thai girlfriend
Power outage in Cherng Talay
Brit finally removed from Phuket Town condo
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New Queen of Thailand! Cave rescue story on Netflix? Dildo unboxing! || May 2
Phuket braces for stormy weekend as weather warning issued
Police confident Phuket airport taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist will face formal charges soon
Security guard dead after motorbike collides with minivan

 

Phuket community
Phuket holds mass cleanup in honour HM The King

When this is the beginning of transforming very dirty Phuket province in a permanent clean island p...(Read More)

Rent dispute Brit to be deported

If this person was a thai than it would have been treated samaritan wise. With compassion. Because i...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Saving the village

Saving, cleaning Koh Siray has to come from inside. From the people/community who live there, who du...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Saving the village

This is a tall order indeed. My wife and I visited this area a few years ago and we were appalled at...(Read More)

Phuket water storage to be upgraded as emergency supplies continue

until they realize that the surface evaporation of each reservoir could be limited simply by digging...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Saving the village

Hmm. good points. Lets not forget though that the biggest responsibility by far rests with the manuf...(Read More)

Truck takes down 7 power poles causing blackout in Chalong

As long there is no break through in lethargic thinking to forbid these heavy 6-10 wheel trucks to d...(Read More)

Security guard dead after motorbike collides with minivan

Every foreign embassy issues warnings to their citizens about Thai drivers. ...(Read More)

Phuket water storage to be upgraded as emergency supplies continue

I doubt they will build the pipeline. It takes Thai's 5 years to build a half underpass. The gre...(Read More)

Police confident Phuket airport taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist will face formal charges soon

Anyone else wonder if the delay is due to the fact he is a taxi driver? Taxi “clubs” still wield...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
La Boucherie
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
China International Boat Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
JW Marriott Phuket
Ride 4 Kids 2019

 