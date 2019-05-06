PHUKET: Fire broke out in a residential accommodation on the Chao Fa Suan Luang Rd in Wichit earlier today, reducing traffic along the busy road to a crawl.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 6 May 2019, 02:51PM

No people were reported injured from the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefighters were called to the scene, behind the Hong Tae Salapao shop, just after midday.

Several fire teams along with fire trucks arrived at the scene to find smoke pouring out of the building..

Firefighters have cleared the building and extinguished the fire.

No people were injured as a result of the fire, firefighters confirmed.

However, they have yet to confirm the extent of the damage or the cause of the fire.

Traffic flow past the scene has been restored to normal.