PHUKET: It has been confirmed today that neither the Chinese tourist, who was riding a jet-ski at Patong Beach yesterday, nor the Russian tourist, who was hit by the jet-ski while standing in the water, suffered any injuries as a result of the incident.

Tuesday 31 October 2017, 02:40PM

Ms Sun Qiu (2nd from left) speaks to tourist police following the incident. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

It has also been confirmed that the female Chinese tourist would not face any charges in connection with the incident.

The Chinese tourist, 29-year-old Sun Qiu from Jiangsu, had rented a jet-ski on Patong Beach and collided with a Russian tourist who was standing in the sea.

“The Russian man was not injured. He did not want to go to hospital. He didn’t even come to the police station,” said Lt Col Teerasak.

“No charges were brought against to Ms Sun Qiu as nothing serious happened,” he added.