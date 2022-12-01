Chef’s Market
No illegal activity on fishing boats after latest round of checks

No illegal activity on fishing boats after latest round of checks

PHUKET: As part of the ongoing focus and clamp down on the illegal fishing industry within its waters, Phuket officials have confirmed their latest check yielded no adverse results.

immigrationmarinepolice
By The Phuket News

Thursday 1 December 2022, 02:48PM

The check was conducted yesterday (Nov 30) at Rassada Pier in Muang district on a total of seven boats to inspect employment conditions, working conditions and labour trafficking in the marine fishery business.

Of the seven boats inspected there were a total of 249 workers; 117 were Thai, 130 were from Myanmar and two were from Laos.

Thanapong Orachon, from the Phuket Labour Protection and Welfare office, oversaw the checks and was joined by representatives from various relevant agencies, including Phuket Marine Police, Phuket Social Development and Human Security office, Phuket Immigration Police, Phuket Regional Harbour office, the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office and the Provincial Police Region 8, Sorn Chon, Region 3.

A series of random interviews were conducted with selected crew members, as officials confirmed they did not discover any workers under the legal age of 18 or any sign of enforced labour or human trafficking. The workers intervied all confirmed they were onboard voluntarily and no foul play was afoot.

