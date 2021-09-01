The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

No graft in jab purchase, says government

No graft in jab purchase, says government

BANGKOK: The government has defended itself against accusations of corruption in its procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, saying the allegation that it pocketed change from previous Sinovac purchases was totally untrue and that its spending was above board and transparent.

CoronavirusCOVID-19corruptionChineseVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 1 September 2021, 09:28AM

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha makes a point during his rebuttal of the censure debate allegations against him in parliament. The four-day no-confidence debate began yesterday (Aug 31) targeting Prayut and five other cabinet members including Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (left). Photo: Parliament

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha makes a point during his rebuttal of the censure debate allegations against him in parliament. The four-day no-confidence debate began yesterday (Aug 31) targeting Prayut and five other cabinet members including Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (left). Photo: Parliament

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha denied embezzling any money after a Pheu Thai MP questioned a B2 billion discrepancy between approved budgets and the paid prices for five batches of the Sinovac vaccine Thailand bought.

He was responding to accusations made yesterday (Aug 31) on the first day of the four-day no-confidence debate.

As for an accusation that the PM had paid money to further his political career, Prayut said the opposition knew only too well that he had never done what was alleged, adding that the entire state budget the government has recently spent mostly went to funding the fight against COVID-19 and easing its impact on the country and the people.

He challenged the opposition to find out who had taken the alleged “change” from the government’s purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, saying his government is ready for any investigations into the allegation.

“I only use my salary. I have no children who run a business. I pray every day, so I would never resort to doing anything immoral. And I insist that this government performs its duties honestly,” Prayut said.

And in response to an allegation that the government has opted for deficit budgetary planning while achieving nothing in particular, Prayut said Thailand’s financial and budgetary status was only recently certified by the World Bank as very strong.

At press time yesterday, his deputy and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had not taken the stage to counter the vaccine procurement allegations.

The prime minister reacted to allegations of corruption in COVID-19 vaccine procurement made by Prasert Chantararuangthong, a Pheu Thai Party MP for Nakhon Ratchasima and the party’s secretary-general.

Mr Prasert said that instead of procuring the COVID-19 vaccine under the usual public procurement law, Prayut had declared a state of emergency to allow the purchase of the Sinovac vaccines.

And while initially aimed to be only 10% of the entire supply of COVID-19 vaccines, more doses of Sinovac were imported than AstraZeneca, which was supposed to be the main vaccine source, the opposition MP said.

The chargé d’affaires at the Chinese embassy, Yang Xin, once stated that Thailand was the first nation to import COVID-19 vaccines from Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited for commercial purposes, he said.

He also claimed that the Chinese company, listed on Hong Kong’s stock exchange, is known to have close ties with a tycoon in Thailand who has close connections with the Thai government.

“Although the Chinese company doesn’t have any official sales representatives in Thailand, there certainly are some brokers who pocketed the change from the vaccine deal. As a result, Thai people are using low-quality vaccines at a high price,” said Mr Prasert.

Comparing the prices, Thailand paid for 2 million doses of Sinovac as of Jan 5 against the prices paid by other countries, he said.

Thailand actually paid B556 million, while Indonesia and Brazil paid only B460mn and B337mn respectively.

“Gen Prayut and Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul have conspired together to purchase the Sinovac vaccine on various occasions,” he said.

On July 6, 10.9mn doses of the vaccine were purchased at a cost of B6bn, he said.

Later on five occasions, the cabinet approved a total budget of B10.8bn to fund the Sinovac vaccine purchases, while the actual sum paid was only B8.7bn, according to Mr Prasert.

“This means about B2bn is missing. Where is it now? Who has taken it?” asked Mr Prasert.

Dr Witoon Danwibul, director of the Government Pharmaceutical Organization, offered an explanation as to why the cabinet had to approve larger sums of budget than the amount actually paid for the Sinovac vaccines in previous purchases.

He said that because the prices of the vaccine and the currency exchange rates change constantly, a higher budget is needed ahead of the purchases, while the allotted budget is in reality disbursed equally to the actual spending, he said.

“There was no change… And no one has taken the rest of the money,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket marks 257 new COVID cases, deaths reach 20
Government considers COVID status cards
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Record daily Covid cases in Phuket, Partying monks expelled, Thai Paralympians win |:| August 31
Governor admits patients did flee quarantine centre
Partying monks expelled, given suspended jail terms
No field hospital escapees, but drugs found, says Phuket Governor
Dine-in customers to help restaurants recover 50% of income
Censure debate kicks off
US military completes withdrawal from Afghanistan
Phuket marks 256 new COVID cases on one day
Another B44.3 billion for COVID-19 relief
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket restrictions extended 2 weeks, ’Joe Ferrari’ denies extortion accusations |:| August 30
COVID patients flee Phuket field hospital
Israeli boy dies from box jellyfish sting on Koh Phangan
Electricity outage to affect Rawai

 

Phuket community
Government considers COVID status cards

I won't move to Thailand if they adopt this system nationwide. This would make me weep for th...(Read More)

Partying monks expelled, given suspended jail terms

Disgusting behaviour, especially from abbotts. Abuse of power seems to be the norm across all levels...(Read More)

No field hospital escapees, but drugs found, says Phuket Governor

Speaking of hysterical nonsense. mr kurt is on a roll today....(Read More)

No field hospital escapees, but drugs found, says Phuket Governor

Bet we all know how those drugs got there and who they would have come from. If you climb the ladder...(Read More)

Governor admits patients did flee quarantine centre

A clear case of the governor sticking his foot in his mouth, yet again! Seriously, how hard is it t...(Read More)

No field hospital escapees, but drugs found, says Phuket Governor

Time that Phuket Officialdom differentiate infection numbers in Thai- and migrant workers. To justif...(Read More)

Phuket marks 256 new COVID cases on one day

The protection of Thai who are past months vaccinated with Chinese 'sugar water' is running ...(Read More)

American tourist rescued after injured, stranded in kayaking scare

@Jor12, don't sell nonsense. As written, that tourist had only scratches on legs. One can paddle...(Read More)

Phuket marks 256 new COVID cases on one day

Congratulation you need to continue using bad vaccine like sinovac! The government not understand wh...(Read More)

Phuket marks 256 new COVID cases on one day

ematt Should concentrate on 'starving Phuket', as in most of the rest of the world governmen...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX

 