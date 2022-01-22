BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
No further signs of the Bang Tao Beach crocodile

No further signs of the Bang Tao Beach crocodile

PHUKET: There have been so further sightings of the crocodile that was spotted off Bang Tao Beach yesterday afternoon (Jan 21), with tourists and beach-goers reported to be enjoying a dip in the water regardless.

animalsSafetywildlifemarinetourism
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 22 January 2022, 03:23PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Local resident, Komsorn Hansa, who claims to be the first person to spot the crocodile, points to the area where he was first sighted. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Although lifeguards were on extra vigilant watch this morning at Bang Tao Beach, it did not seem to deter the groups of carefree tourists who were swimming and playing in the water.

It had initially been reported that he crocodile was first spotted by people on a speedboat who had stopped to fish some 200 metres off Bang Tao Beach. They later notified officials who launched a drone to capture images of the reptile, who was believed to be swimming towards Surin Beach, and confirm the sighting.

It has since emerged, however, that it was infact a 48-year-old Jet Ski operator, Mr Komsorn Hansa, who first saw the crocodile earlier yesterday afternoon while he was fishing for squid about five metres from the shore near Bang Tao Beach.

He said he saw the crocodile near the buoy attached to the swimming line which segregates swimming areas and those for water sports vehicles such as jet skis. He alerted officials immediately who then called for the drone to be actioned.

“It was around 1:30pm that I first saw him,” Mr Komsorn told The Phuket News this morning.

“I was on my jet ski about five metres off-shore fishing for squid when the crocodile suddenly emerged in the water close to me. I followed it for a further 10 metres or so but then it disappeared.

“I came to see if it was still here today but it isn’t,” Mr Komsorn added.

Another witness, 45-year-old Pracha Manabutr who is a beach operator at Bang Tao Beach, said he saw the crocodile near another buoy further from shore when a jet ski passed by and hit the crocodile’s tail.

The driver off the jet ski was clearly shocked, Mr Pracha said, heading back to shore immediately. There were a number of tourists that followed by exiting the water to avert any potential danger the crocodile might pose, he sadded.

Officials confirmed there have been no further sightings of the reptile who was last seen heading towards Surin Beach.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew was alerted of the news yesterday and has urged tourists on beaches in the area to be careful and to remain vigilant for any danger.

