Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

No fooling around at the Fight Circus

No fooling around at the Fight Circus

MMA: With Phuket becoming a major hub of combat sports, from Muay Thai to MMA and bareknuckle boxing, it was only a matter of time before it would all be flipped on its head.

MMA
By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Saturday 15 April 2023, 10:00AM

Photo: Fight Circus

Photo: Fight Circus

Photo: Fight Circus

Photo: Fight Circus

Photo: Fight Circus

Photo: Fight Circus

Photo: Fight Circus

Photo: Fight Circus

Photo: Fight Circus

Photo: Fight Circus

Photo: Fight Circus

Photo: Fight Circus

Photo: Fight Circus

Photo: Fight Circus

Photo: Fight Circus

Photo: Fight Circus

Photo: Fight Circus

Photo: Fight Circus

Photo: Fight Circus

Photo: Fight Circus

Photo: Fight Circus

Photo: Fight Circus

« »

Fight Circus 6 ‘The Rise of Sloppy Balboa’ took place on April Fool’s Day (Apr 1) at Illuzion Nightclub in Patong, with some legendary names lending their star power to the weirdest show this side of the cage.

The main event featured none other than MMA legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, known to many for his portrayal of B.A. Barracus in the 2010 film adaptation of the popular 1980s TV show The A-Team, whose regular catchphrase of “Pity the fool” has become the stuff of popular culture legend.

Jackson is a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion who also unified the Pride Middleweight Championship belt who also had a successful stint as a professional wrestler.

His partner in the ring for a ‘Siamese Boxing’ twin fight was veteran Bob Sapp, a former American Football player who played for both the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings in the late 1990s. Since retiring he has also been a kickboxer, professional wrestler, actor and mixed martial artist, who is currently under contract with Rizin Fighting Federation in Japan.

Ringleader and Fight Circus founder, Jon Nutt, a veteran of the combat sports scene in Thailand, led the festivities throughout the evening, which was streamed on their website and Fite TV.

Jackson and Sapp - the ‘Twopollo Ramsapp Creed’ team - took on Nutt and highly-regarded fight trainer Andrew Wood of Bang Tao Muay Thai in the ‘Siamese Boxing’ twin fight.

This entailed Jackson and Sapp, strapped together in an oversized shirt, throw hands against the ‘Sloppy Balboa’ duo of Nutt and Wood, who were also shoulder-to-shoulder in their massive shirt.

Jackson and Sapp displayed their intent from the outset and Nutt was soon dropped with a vicious body punch in the first round, dragging Wood to the canvas with him as he fell.

The bout lasted two rounds of one-and-a-half minutes each, despite multiple stoppages, and the crowd were left demanding more even after Jackson and Sapp were declared the winners.

Wheel of Violence’

Jackson and Sapp’s victory was the culmination of the typically odd yet humorously entertaining card that also included a blindfolded Muay Thai fight, a two-versus-one fight, a ‘ring girls tug of war’ and a bareknuckle bout between two motorbike drivers, for the chance to win a brand-new Honda Click motorbike.

In addition, the night saw a ‘Human Piñata’ match in which Steve ‘Panda’ Banks, wearing a backpack filled with cash, fought off against six other fighters. The fighters who managed to successfully rip off the backpack and take the money won the cash.

The night also saw a ‘Wheel of Violence’ matchup between Joel Fratelo and Kushal Vyas, in which both young fighters would spin a wheel and get into a scrap dependant upon where the wheel would land. This included a 2-minute Muay Thai fight, and a 3-minute MMA bout, which would see Fratello victorious.

Fight Circus 6 did include an MMA fight, which put Kyoken Tampiyanan against Phuket-based fighter Campbell Symes, who was making his debut. Symes won the bout in under two minutes to start off with a 1-0 in his career.

Fight Circus has certainly found a home in Phuket, with several events having taken place on the island over the last two years. Nutt, whose previous ventures included the Full Metal Dojo MMA promotion that was largely based out of Bangkok, has no plans of slowing down, with more events in the works.

Sapp had taken part in previous Fight Circus events at the Rawai Boxing Stadium although Fight Circus 6 is certainly their biggest production to date, with UFC and Pride legend Jackson by far the biggest star involved. Fight Circus announced his addition to the card earlier this year, which made headlines worldwide and shone a spotlight on the event, given the starpower of the 44-year-old former MMA champion.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man City target perfect 10, Villa’s rise meets Newcastle test
Thai women win Asean Rugby Sevens championship
Gender equality inevitable in F1, says Red Bull chief Horner
Phuket International Cricket Sixes returns
Lee captures top honours on final day
FIFA predicts 2023 women’s World Cup will be ’watershed’ moment
Spain’s Rahm follows Ballesteros with Masters glory
Arsenal held by Liverpool in blow to Premier League title bid
Haaland stars in Man City stroll, Chelsea crash on Lampard return
Batsaikhan claims Tour of Thailand title
Lampard in shock return to Chelsea
Team Nam Naka win the 8th Tekkim Cup
Tough group for War Elephants at SEA Games
Rashford fires Man Utd into top four, Newcastle hit West Ham for five
Masters brings golf’s divided best back together to do battle

 

Phuket community
Police weed out illegal cannabis sellers

It's amusing that they add "... many owned by foreigners..." as a way to make it sound...(Read More)

Two suspects arrested on drug charges in Chalong

Since when the Sea Gipsy Village in Rawai is by Phuket officialdom known as a 'drugs epedimic ar...(Read More)

Researchers find new ‘Lisa’ plant

How sad JohnC has to comment on every article every day. Nothing better to do in life? ...(Read More)

Zelensky denounces Russian ‘beasts’ over beheading video

If it is true what polliekev writes, than it is a meassage to russian soldiers that they have no bus...(Read More)

Hotel kitchen worker stabbed by co-worker, dies in Cherng Talay

Police describing an assailant during an investigation is about locating more possible witnesses. ...(Read More)

Zelensky denounces Russian ‘beasts’ over beheading video

It's established in the UN that Wagner Groeup commit rape and assassination routinely. a o...(Read More)

Governor targets tourist deaths on motorbikes

It seems that the author and the commentors forget the word INTERNATIONAL before driving licence. Mo...(Read More)

Prayut says military draft ‘still necessary’

Still 'necessary' as a lucrative way to get bribes not to be conscripted. Lots of Thai men I...(Read More)

Two suspects arrested on drug charges in Chalong

What a joke. A local tourist attraction is reported as a 'drug epidemic area'. Soon the BiB ...(Read More)

Hotel kitchen worker stabbed by co-worker, dies in Cherng Talay

Officers noted what he was wearing at the time of the crime? What relevance does it have to what hap...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Open Kitchen Laguna
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 