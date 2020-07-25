Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

No F1 Grand Prix this year in US, Brazil, Mexico, Canada

No F1 Grand Prix this year in US, Brazil, Mexico, Canada

FORMULA ONE: The Grands Prix in the United States, Mexico, Brazil and Canada have been scrapped this year but three races in Europe have been added to the coronavirus-affected season, Formula One said yesterday (July 24).

Formula-One
By AFP

Saturday 25 July 2020, 01:08PM

Nico Rosberg’s Mercedes navigates a bend at the Nurburgring in 2013, the last time a Grand Prix was held there but the historic German circuit will be pressed into action this season. Photo: AFP

Nico Rosberg’s Mercedes navigates a bend at the Nurburgring in 2013, the last time a Grand Prix was held there but the historic German circuit will be pressed into action this season. Photo: AFP

There will be an F1 debut for Portugal’s Portimao track and a return for Germany’s Nurburgring and Imola in Italy.

The US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, had been scheduled for Oct 23, with a race in Mexico City a week later and Brazil on November 13, but with coronavirus infections rising in all those countries, organisers have abandoned attempts to hold races there.

The race in Canada had originally been scheduled for June, but plans to hold it later in the season have been scrapped because Canadian travel restrictions that make it impossible to hold the race.

The race at the historic Nurburgring circuit, which last saw F1 action in 2013, will take place on October 11.

Thanyapura Health 360

F1 said it still intended to hold between 15 and 18 races “and end in the Gulf in mid-December”.

The sport was hit hard by the pandemic, with the season postponed just hours before the opening practice of the traditional curtain raiser in Melbourne in March.

The season finally got underway this month with two races in Austria before moving to Hungary last weekend. The next two races will take place at Silverstone in England on July 31 and Aug 7.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

European football and survival up for grabs in Premier League finale
Maiden pro success for cool Atthaya
No change in T1 restart date
Tyson to make boxing comeback at 54 against Roy Jones, 51
WTA, ATP tennis cancel all tournaments in China over coronavirus
Phuket based Yan shows No Mercy as he takes UFC crown
Will anyone catch Mercedes?
Undefeated Wanheng to fight again
Klopp delighted by trophy lift after Liverpool hit Chelsea for five
Virus vaccine key for Olympics go-ahead in 2021: Tokyo chief
Villa and Watford swap places in relegation zone
Bielsa will be ‘incredible’ for Premier League: Guardiola
Deeney denies dressing room fight on eve of Man City test
Stokes stars as England level West Indies series
Early restart likely to avert TV rights crisis

 

Phuket community
Public fury as ‘Boss’ allowed to walk free

@ Little Tommy Tucker, to answer your question: Guess at first commentators didn't believe their...(Read More)

Move to designate Phuket hotels as Alternative Local State Quarantine venues underway

Should jobs not be filled by unemployed Thai first?... yes Kurt, it shouldn't, but they simply n...(Read More)

Confirmed: Embassy letters needed for Immigration ’visa extension’

This is because many Europeans and US citizens were hoping for an extended holiday - there are a num...(Read More)

Public fury as ‘Boss’ allowed to walk free

It’s called Thai justice - massive pay off to victims family and charges dropped ...(Read More)

Man escapes serious injury as pickup slams truck parked along bypass road

Second time in a week - motorcyclist was killed last week after hitting a parked truck at night - tr...(Read More)

Confirmed: Embassy letters needed for Immigration ’visa extension’

very clear, if you stay till 26.09 you need nothing, if you want to stay longer you need a letter fr...(Read More)

Public fury as ‘Boss’ allowed to walk free

Lucky boy. ...(Read More)

Confirmed: Embassy letters needed for Immigration ’visa extension’

It is what it is. It was never going to be straightforward....(Read More)

Move to designate Phuket hotels as Alternative Local State Quarantine venues underway

Construction/food export industry, etc, expect 70,000 foreign workers to return + another 42,100 wit...(Read More)

Move to designate Phuket hotels as Alternative Local State Quarantine venues underway

( from foreign press) A man flying by TUI airlines from A'dam to dutch Antilles Islands, tested ...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand

 